The Embassy of Ireland has joined with the US Congressional Friends of Ireland caucus and the John and Pat Hume Foundation to host a special event this St. Patrick’s Day to remember John Hume in America, on this, the first Saint Patrick’s Day since his passing.

Titled ‘‘Remembering John Hume in America’’, the program will feature a selection of his many friends and admirers in the USA and Ireland who knew John since his earliest trips to the US to seek support for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Among the contributors are President and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Mary McAleese, An Taoiseach, and past and present members of the Friends of Ireland.

Phil Coulter will give an exclusive performance of The Town I Loved So Well from the Guildhall in Derry in tribute to his friend the legendary peacemaker John Hume.

There will also be contributions from members of the Hume family and close family friend, Bono.

Announcing the event, Ireland's Ambassador to the US Daniel Mulhall said: ‘‘This is a chance for people from both sides of the Atlantic, from all walks of life, to celebrate the life of a titan, a giant, a man of vision who changed the future of a people and a nation.

"In a year when the global pandemic prevented his many US friends from travelling to Derry to pay their respects, we are honoured to remember John Hume in America this Saint Patrick’s Day. ’’

"Remembering John Hume in America" has been developed with the assistance of RTE, the Library of Congress, the Irish Times, the SDLP, William V Carson, on behalf of the William Carson Collection, The Irish News, the Faith, and Politics Institute, as well as Derry City and Strabane District Council, Visit Derry and Tourism Ireland. The program was produced and directed by Michael Colbert, Capitol Concerts.

The program will be broadcast on RememberingJohnHume.com from 3:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (USA) and 7:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (Ireland) on Wednesday, March 17. This webpage is live and will not need any registration or passwords.

You can watch a teaser for "Remembering John Hume in America" here: