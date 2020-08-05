John Hume will be laid to rest in Derry today, August 5

John Hume’s funeral services will be offered today, August 5, from St. Eugene’s Cathedral in Hume’s native Derry at 11:30 am local time.

You can watch the funeral processions here, courtesy of Irish broadcaster RTE:

The stream is also being provided by Church Services TV and Church Media.

Only about 100 people will be attending the services at Saint Eugene’s Cathedral today, at the request of John’s wife Pat in order to observe the current coronavirus restrictions. RTE reports that Hume’s son Aidan will not be traveling from the US to attend his father’s funeral, but a poem penned by Aidan will be read today instead. John Hume, Jr will address the congregation.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster, and Northern Ireland’s Deputy Minister Michelle O’Neill are in attendance at Hume's funeral today.

John Hume’s body was brought from his family’s vacation home in Moville, Co Donegal to Derry last night, arriving at St. Eugene’s Cathedral around 9 pm.

Ahead of the transport, Hume’s family asked mourners to light a candle in their homes and pray for peace rather than lining the roads to observe the cortege in a bid to observe public health measures.