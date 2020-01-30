The Kerrymen’s Association in New York has dropped the “men” from its name, in recognition of the growing number of women who are now joining the organization.

In 2011, members of the Kerrymen’s Association voted by two-thirds to allow women to join as full members for the first time in its 130-year-old history. Five years later, the organization inaugurated its first female president, Irish American Loretta King.

For 2020, a new set of officers were recently sworn-in during a ceremony at the Kerry Hall in Yonkers. It was also decided at the time to make the name more reflective of the group’s membership.

“A look at the current board of officers will bear witness to the reason,” Maurice Brick, the group’s long-time public relations officer, told the Irish Voice. Seven women were sworn in for various leadership positions.

“Our incoming president Gerard O’Donoghue was born in the U.S. but raised in Fossa and while there attended St. Brendan’s College in Killarney. The family returned to New York where his wife, Maureen, and he and their three children, Brendan, Deirdre and Conor now reside. He is Vice President of the family business, GPJ O’Donoghue Contracting. He is also a certified public accountant,” Brick said of the group’s new leader. “Gerry brings many talents to our association and has voiced his determination to lead the Kerry Association of New York on its established path of greatness.”

Brick also pointed out many other achievements of the newly-named group of Kerry ex-pats, and Irish Americans with Kerry roots.

“Our Kerry Hall is now the venue for many events not only for Kerry but other Irish organizations throughout the New York Metropolitan area. It is, in the Kerry tradition, welcoming, friendly and spacious,” he said.

“Our annual Kerry golf tournament has to its credit more than $100,000 raised for various charities since its inception, and our scholarship function dispensed $14,000 to the children of members this year. Hard work and dedication contribute to this glorious output and we look forward with pride to marching up Fifth Avenue on St. Patrick’s Day 2020.”

