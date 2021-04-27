An Irish national and two Spanish citizens abducted in Burkina Faso have died, two senior Burkina Faso security sources have said.

The hostages were taken after an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso, Africa.

Earlier it was reported that four people, including a member of the Burkinabe armed forces, were missing.

The group – composed of soldiers, forest rangers, and foreign reporters – was on an anti-poaching patrol when attacked in eastern Burkina Faso, sources said.

It's believed the Irish national was working in the country as a journalist.

We have learned from official sources in #burkinaFaso that three journalists (including two Spanish reporters) who were investigating poaching were killed in an attack in the east of the country yesterday. This tragedy confirms the great dangers reporters face in the Sahel region — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) April 27, 2021

This morning, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground".

Burkina Faso, like much of West Africa's Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and United Nations forces.

Burkina Faso, a poor, landlocked country in the heart of the Sahel region, has been battling an Islamist insurgency for years.

The worsening violence has led to one of the world's fastest-growing displacement crises, the United Nations warned in April.