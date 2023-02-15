The Irish government revealed its 2023 St. Patrick's Day programme, which will see nearly 40 politicians travel abroad, on Tuesday, February 14.

The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day programme will see the widest yet engagement by Ireland with Ministers reaching out to partner Governments and Irish communities on every continent, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

In all, 36 representatives of the Irish State will bring Ireland’s message to 74 cities in 44 countries.

This #StPatricksDay we are celebrating 100 years of Ireland in the world. It’s Ireland’s biggest promotional programme ever, with visits to 74 cities in 44 countries all around the world. This is #GlobalIreland 🌎🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Q0lK7MOP1O — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) February 14, 2023

The DFA says that St. Patrick’s Day offers an unmatched opportunity to promote Ireland abroad; it is an important part of the Government’s ‘Global Ireland’ strategy which seeks to promote Ireland as an outstanding location to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.

This year, St Patrick’s Day will mark ‘100 Years of Ireland in the World,' a century of Ireland's engagement as an active member of the international community in the promotion of democracy, peace, and security.

Ministers are set to acknowledge a number of important milestones which occur this year: The centenary of Ireland’s joining the League of Nations, the 50th anniversary of Ireland's accession to the then EEC, and the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ministers will emphasize Ireland’s commitment to the international rules-based multilateral system, its membership of the European Union, and its commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

The Ministerial programme will celebrate Ireland's heritage and renew its links with our global Diaspora and business leaders.

The objectives for the Irish government’s St. Patrick’s Day 2023 programme are as follows:

On its 25th anniversary, to reiterate Ireland's support for consolidating the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement;

Emphasise the importance and value of Ireland's membership of the European Union on the 50th anniversary of our accession to the European Communities;

Re-affirm Ireland’s steadfast commitment to the people of Ukraine;

Connect with Irish communities overseas and emphasise the importance of the Irish Diaspora;

Build further on relationships with key political leaders, business leaders, decision makers, influencers, and stakeholders across the world;

Celebrate Ireland’s contemporary and traditional arts, culture, and heritage;

Promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, invest in, trade with, and study.

The following international visits will take place as part of the 2023 St. Patrick's Day programme: