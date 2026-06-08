Hedgehog Conservation Ireland and researchers at University of Galway and University of Oxford are calling on people to take part in the inaugural Great Big All-Ireland Hedgehog Count, aimed at helping scientists better understand the status of Ireland’s hedgehog population.

From Monday, June 8, members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye out for hedgehogs in their gardens, parks, farms, estates, campuses, and public green spaces, and report sightings online.

The nationwide citizen science campaign aims to build a clearer picture of where hedgehogs are still thriving across Ireland and where populations may be under pressure.

Participants can submit sightings at IrishHedgehogSurvey.com.

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Protecting Ireland's hedgehogs

Hedgehogs play a role in maintaining healthy ecosystems by naturally controlling populations of insects, slugs, and other garden pests, making them an important part of Ireland’s biodiversity.

The initiative is part of a growing national effort to better understand and protect Ireland’s hedgehogs, whose numbers are believed to be declining due to habitat loss, road traffic, pesticides, and changes in land use. Across Europe, hedgehogs are now classified as “Near Threatened” on the IUCN Red List.

Recent studies suggest hedgehog populations have declined significantly in parts of western Europe over recent decades, making public reporting initiatives increasingly important for conservation research.

Elaine O’Riordan, researcher at the University of Galway and lead researcher for the Irish Hedgehog Survey, said: “Public participation is vital because hedgehogs are nocturnal animals, and monitoring them on a large scale would be impossible without community support.

"People across Ireland can make a real contribution to hedgehog conservation simply by reporting sightings. Every record helps us understand where hedgehogs are living and how populations are changing over time.

"Gardens and green spaces are becoming increasingly important refuges for wildlife, and we’re encouraging everyone to keep an eye out during the count week.”

Dr. Sophie Lund Rasmussen, also known as Dr. Hedgehog, hedgehog researcher at WildCRU, University of Oxford, and member of Hedgehog Conservation Ireland, said: “If you do not have a garden yourself, you can look for hedgehogs in the local park, or travel to the forest or the countryside.

"And if you are young and cannot stay up late when the hedgehogs become active, you can also report road-killed hedgehogs - every record counts and helps us build a better understanding of where hedgehogs are found.

“It is very important that we do not disturb the hedgehogs during the count. We do not want to risk any nests being disrupted or stressing the animals. Please wait for hedgehogs to appear naturally on the lawn when they become active at dusk and admire them from a distance.”

For more information about the Great Big All-Ireland Hedgehog Count and how to take part, visit HedgehogsIreland.com. Participants can submit sightings at IrishHedgehogSurvey.com.