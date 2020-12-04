Ireland can expect wind, rain and wintry conditions over the weekend.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning nationwide for Friday through to 6 am Saturday, stating that “Strong northerly winds today will gust up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding.” The wind will be very strong on the north and west coasts.

Most of the country will see wind and rain for the rest of Friday, with sleet or snow falling in places for a time. According to Met Éireann, afternoon temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees will rise to between 5 and 8 this evening. Overnight temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees are expected.

On Saturday, showery rain will continue in western coastal counties, while eastern coastal areas will experience scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be 5 to 7 degrees, dropping -2 to +1 degrees on Saturday night.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Ireland Strong northerly winds today will gust up to 100km/h with a slight risk of coastal flooding. Valid: 11:00 Friday 04/12/2020 to 06:00 Saturday 05/12/2020https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/C0YRPAqWzJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2020

Sunday will be mainly dry with maximum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Outbreaks of rain will develop later in the day in the southwest. Sunday night will see minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees for most of Ireland, although the southwest will be a few degrees warmer.

In Dublin, outbreaks of rain are expected from Friday afternoon until evening. It will be very windy overnight and the rain will clear to scattered showers. Temperatures will drop to 4 to 6 degrees during the night but it will feel colder, with fresh to strong and gusty north and northwesterly winds which will ease slightly towards dawn.

A cold day with rain becoming widespread. Strong northerly winds will develop with temperatures of just 3 to 5 degrees in the afternoon. For our National forecast and outlook:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/6uGWAyf73x — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2020

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers through the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach 5 to 7 degrees.

Across Ireland, fog, mist, frost and ice patches are expected throughout the weekend and into next week.

The cold temperatures will continue through midweek.