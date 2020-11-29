The An Post Irish Book Awards has announced the best Irish books of the year. Here are the winners!

The 2020 An Post Irish Book Awards ceremony took place virtually on November 25, with RTÉ’s Evelyn O’Rourke announcing the winners in each of the 16 categories, including Novel of the Year, Children’s (Junior and Senior), Cookery, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Nonfiction, Sports, Short Story, Poetry, Teen, Young Adult and Irish Language.

The 2020 shortlist of the awards, which celebrate the very best in Irish writing, included both new and familiar authors such as Graham Norton, Marian Keyes, Ross O’Carroll-Kelly, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Rob Kearney, Mary McAleese, Bernard Brogan, Catherine Ryan Howard, Seán O’Brien, Ray D’Arcy, Maggie O’Farrell, Emily Hourican, Roddy Doyle, Dara Ó Briain and more.

Here are the winners in each category:

The Eason Novel of the Year 2020

Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Home Stretch by Graham Norton

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

After the Silence by Louise O'Neill

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty

Odgers Berndtson Non-Fiction Book of the Year, in association with The Business Post

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ni Ghriofa

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Never Mind The Boll***s, Here's The Science by Luke O'Neill

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Champagne Football by Mark Tighe & Paul Rowan

Bookselling Ireland Cookbook of the Year

Neven Maguire's Midweek Meals In Minutes by Neven Maguire

TheJournal.ie Best Irish Published Book of the Year

Old Ireland in Colour by John Breslin & Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Junior)

The Great Irish Farm Book by Darragh McCullough & Illustrated by Sally Caulwell

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year (Senior)

Break the Mould by Sinéad Burke & Illustrated by Natalie Byrne

Dept 51 @ Eason Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

Savage Her Reply by Deirdre Sullivan & Illustrated by Karen Vaughan

RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award

A Light That Never Goes Out by Keelin Shanley

Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year

In the Museum of Misremembered Things by Linda McKenna

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Cnámh by Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

I Ate It All And I Really Thought I Wouldn’t by Caoilinn Hughes

The An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020 will be chosen from the list of winners in each category and announced in a special TV program on RTÉ One on December 10. The show, hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan, will also feature interviews with category winners.