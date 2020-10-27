The shortlist for the 2020 An Post Irish Book Awards, which celebrates the best Irish writing, has been announced.

The shortlist, which was announced via a virtual video last week, features a diverse mix of exceptional Irish writing from new and established writers, including Dara McAnulty, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Keelin Shanley, Patrick Freyne and Caoilinn Hughes.

There are 16 award categories including Novel of the Year, Children’s (Junior and Senior), Cookery, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Nonfiction, Sports, Short Story, Poetry, Teen and Young Adult and Irish Language.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, November 25, will take place virtually.

On Thursday, December 10, RTÉ One will broadcast a television show focusing on the top overall category winners and will announce the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020.

Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail, said: “We were very proud to be able to support independent Irish booksellers in maintaining their business during Lockdown this year.

"Reading and its benefits are more important than ever to all ages and there is a wonderful selection of books from great Irish writers throughout the shortlists again this year. Congratulations to all the writers, illustrators, publishers and booksellers.”

The public are asked to cast their votes for the best books of the year here and to be entered for a chance to win one of five €100 National Book Tokens vouchers. Votes have until November 16th to cast their votes.

“The publishing industry has faced unprecedented challenges this year which makes it all the more critical for us to support Irish books and Irish authors during 2020,” said John Treacy, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards.

In addition, RTÉ Radio 1, an official media partner of the An Post Irish Book Awards, will host the RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award. Five of the station’s biggest names – Miriam O’Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Seán Rocks, Ray D’Arcy and Ryan Tubridy – have each selected their favorite book of the year and are asking listeners to cast their vote for the RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award here.

The An Post Irish Book Awards 2020 Shortlist can be found here.