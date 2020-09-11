Which of these award-winning Irish books have you read?

The best Irish books of 2019 were named at the annual An Post Irish Book Awards which hosted in Dublin.

First awarded in 2006, the An Post Irish Book Awards showcase a diverse mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers across sixteen categories, with this year’s star-studded awards ceremony taking place in the Convention Centre Dublin. A host of Ireland’s leading writers, publishers, booksellers, and media personalities were all in attendance to see the winners claim their awards.

Read More: The Ultimate Irish Reading List with IrishCentral’s Book Club

Over 115,000 votes were cast this year by the public to select the winners in each category. Readers everywhere are now being invited to vote for their overall ‘An Post Irish Book of the Year’ online, with the winner to be announced in January.

We're still on a high from last night & feeling all the book love! ? Here's some of our terrific winners- all in with a chance of winning An Post Irish Book of the Year! Make sure to vote at https://t.co/TA3Dqb0ZSX - you could win €100 of @book_tokens!#APIBAS #ReadersWanted pic.twitter.com/7jHu6ROcUb — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 21, 2019

Acclaimed Irish author and journalist Colm Tóibín received the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of the central position he has occupied in the cultural life of Ireland for over three decades, with works including “Brooklyn,” “The Master,” and “The Testament of Mary.”

Read More: Looking for a great new crime series? These are the books for you

Maria Dickinson, the chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said: “Every year the competition seems to get fiercer, and the bar raised even higher – and this year is no exception, as the quality of the award winners demonstrates. From fiction to non-fiction, poetry to Irish language writing, the winning titles reflect the varied and diverse reading tastes of the Irish public.

“Many of our winning authors reflect on contemporary or historical issues within Irish society, while others amuse, inspire and enthrall through fantastic story-telling. Both the winning authors and all our shortlisted titles are a terrific testament to the strength and vitality of Irish writing – and long may this continue.”

Read More: Edna’s O’Brien’s highly anticipated new novel is October’s Book of the Month

An Post Irish Book Awards - The 2019 Winners

RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award

Overcoming – Vicky Phelan with Naomi Linehan (Hachette Books)

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Recovering – Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning (Gill Books)

Avoca Cookbook of the Year

Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook – Tony Keogh, Aoife Carrigy, the Chefs of Cornucopia, Deirdre and Dairine McCafferty (Gill Books)

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Cruel Acts – Jane Casey (HarperFiction)

Bookselling Ireland Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Constellations – Sinéad Gleeson (Picador)

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

Children of the Troubles – Joe Duffy and Freya McClements (Hachette Books Ireland)

Read More: New novel from acclaimed Irish author Kevin Barry our Book of the Month

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Tairngreacht – Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird (LeabhairComhar)

Dept51@Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year

Other Words for Smoke – Sarah Maria Griffin (Titan Books)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Shooting for the Stars - My Journey to Become Ireland’s First Astronaut – Norah Patten, illustrated by Jennifer Farley (The O’Brien Press)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

123 Ireland! – Aoife Dooley (Little Island Books)

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

When All is Said – Anne Griffin (Hodder & Stoughton)

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books)

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year

Salt Rain – Audrey Molloy (from Mslexia, September 2019)

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year Award

Parrot – Nicole Flattery (from The Stinging Fly, Issue 39, Volume 2, Winter 2018-19)

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Barefoot Pilgrimage – Andrea Corr (HarperNonFiction)

Eason Novel of the Year

Shadowplay – Joseph O’Connor (Harvill Secker)

IrishCentral Book Club Looking for Irish book recommendations or to meet with others who share your love for Irish literature? Join IrishCentral’s Book Club on Facebook and enjoy our book-loving community.

Have you read any of the best Irish books of 2019? Tell us about them in the comments!