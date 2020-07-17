If you’re an outgoing person then there are a few things you can do in Ireland to make the rainy day go away easier.

Here are a few suggestions:

Do some exercise

You’ll still have a lot of time on a rainy day so you might as well do some exercise. Hop on over to the gym and make the day count. If lifting weights isn’t your thing then you can find an exercise spot for any kind of exercise you’re used to doing. There are many Crossfit and martial arts gyms in Ireland so you’ll have no shortage of places to choose from.

Climb some walls

This doesn’t mean that you should go to your nearest building and start climbing it. You can climb walls indoors and there are places that help you do just that. The Dublin Climbing Centre is one of them. These walls are made in such a way that they resemble mountains so they’re ideal for mountain climbers. Additionally, they’re a good way to keep fit and a great way to pass a rainy day.

Do some trampolining

Rainy days can be fun days. If kids can have a great time with trampolines then you can too. Places We Are Vertigo in Belfast as well as Jumpzone in Dublin let adults have some fun with trampolines. A rainy day can be a day where you take yourself back into your childhood days and enjoy yourself as much as possible.

Sometimes the rain can just be too much to handle. In that case, the best thing is to stay at home. And what can you do then? Here are some suggestions:

Learn something new

Play some games

Nowadays, gaming is one of the most popular hobbies. If you get up after your alarm and see that it’s raining outside you’ll know that it’s time for a gaming session. Whether it’s on a PC or a console gaming is meant to be fun. You can just blow off some steam with a shooter game or go from town to town looking for quests in an adventure RPG. The choice of games is entirely up to you. Gaming can make time fly. Before you know it, a rainy day will turn into a rainy evening and you’ll need to go to bed.

Read something

A rainy day is perfect for burying yourself in your reading material. Books are usually the first thing that comes in mind when one mentions reading. Lucky for you there are plenty of books to choose from. If you don’t know where to start then you can find a list of the best books ever and pick one or more from there. On the other hand, you can finish a book you’ve already started. If turning page after page seems a bit old-school then you can listen to an audiobook. Comic books and magazines can also help you interestingly spend your rainy day.

Rainy day = Movie/TV show day

All you need to pass the time quickly is a bunch of snacks and some good TV shows or movies. Thanks to platforms like Netflix and HBO Go you can easily access a ton of things to watch. So just log into your account and start watching. If you’re looking to relax then a sitcom would be perfect. Besides that, you have a variety of fantasy, crime, and drama TV shows. Additionally, if you’re looking for a nice movie to watch then the platforms will have no problem in recommending you several.