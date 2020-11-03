The Dublin centenarian, who was made famous by her moving letter written to the youngest member of her family during the COVID lockdown, has passed away.

Margaret Lynch, a 100-year-old great-grandmother, from Walkinstown, Dublin, has passed away. Lynch who was featured in an RTE short film "Letters from Lockdown" stole the nation's heart with her doting letter to her 31st great-grandchild, Daniel, aged 5-weeks.

In the short film, Lynch, who was cocooning at home, read a letter she had penned to Daniel, sharing her feelings about the COVID-19 pandemic and him, her newest family member. At the time, five weeks after her birth, she had yet to hold the little boy. She described how she looked forward to cuddling Daniel for the first time.

Thankfully, Lynch did get to meet with Daniel, before her death, RTE reports.

Lynch passed away on Sunday, Nov 1, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Speaking to RTE, Daniel's father, Lynch's grandson, Cian, described his son and grandmother's first meeting.

"She had met him a couple of weeks after he was born when we were still in the height of lockdown. So when lockdown was over we called over one afternoon and yes, it was brilliant, it was a really special moment after all the well wishes after the video. You know, everybody thought it was excellent. She was such a remarkable lady. For her finally to be able to sit down and hold him, it was very emotional, it meant a lot to all of us," he said.

Cian Lynch also added that his grandmother's letter is something they'll forever cherish.

He told RTE "We have it upstairs, we need to get it framed. It will certainly have pride of place in our home. We can't wait to show it to Daniel when he's older. It's very special to all of us."

Lynch's obituary on RIP.ie reads "(née Smith) Margaret (Maggie), 1st November 2020, Walkinstown and formerly of The Ranch, Inchicore; peacefully, in her 101st year and surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and previously in the kind care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital.

"Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mam of Brenda, Marion, Hilda, Michael, John, and the late Brian and adored granny (Chocolate Bun) of Alex, Janet, Louis, Brian, Ciarán, Nicky, Amanda, Joanne, Niamh, Sandra, Cian, Patrick, Neil, Geraldine, Bróna, Sorcha, Peter, Eimer, Eoin, and the late Gerard, Stephen, John, and Catríona. Sadly missed by her loving children, son-in-law Gerry and Memo, daughter-in-law Maeve, grandchildren, her 31 great-grandchildren, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Edith, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends, especially her friends in Social Service Centre, Walkinstown."