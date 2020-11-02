26 people from across Ireland have been selected as this year’s “Inspirational Heroes” as part of a competition hosted by Gala Retail and Virgin Media.

The awards, first introduced two years ago, were created as a way of celebrating the selfless acts and inspirational deeds of people in Ireland who are making the country a better place.

This year's inspirational heroes were chosen from hundreds of nominations and “made Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds during the Covid-19 crisis, and how they have gone above and beyond for others in their local community.”

Gala Retail has gifted €20,000 of prizes to the winners, with the county winners being awarded with luxury stays in some of Ireland’s most beautiful Blue Book properties.

Reflecting on this year's heroes, Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, said: “This year Gala Retail teamed up with Virgin Media for the Inspiration Awards as we wanted to deliver a national platform to shine a light on and reward the amazing people who have become true heroes during life under lockdown and who are making a real difference to Irish society.

“2020 has been hugely difficult for everyone however, it has also demonstrated the immense community spirit that exists within Irish communities. Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala Retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals. We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received from across Ireland and the chosen inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all.”

Here are the 25 people who have been named as an Inspirational Hero in this year's Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards:

Carlow: Aoife Moody

Carlow Live reports that 14-year-old Aoife Moody put her talent for baking to good use throughout the pandemic and made gift treat boxes for local frontline workers and elderly people cocooning in the Tullow area.

Cavan: Catherine Farrell

Clare: Brian Hogan

Hogan, who suffered severe brain damage after an unprovoked attack left him blind and partially paralyzed in 2009, helped raise €10,000 for Acquired Brain Injury’s (ABI) residential service in Clarecastle when he undertook a "walkathon" in Thomond Park.

Cork: Margaret O Callaghan

O Callaghan organized more than 20 volunteers from various local organizations to deliver home baking to 100 households within her parish every week when lockdowns began. When lockdowns lifted, she led a major fundraising charge for Cork Penny Dinners, which provides meals free of charge to people in need.

Donegal: Fr Pat Ward

Father Pat Ward helped keep spirits high throughout the pandemic by playing music during his masses which were live-streamed thanks to lockdowns.

Dublin: Denis O’Reilly

O'Reilly is one of the proud founders of Good Grub, a not-for-profit initiative that was launched early on during the pandemic and delivers over 75,000 nutritious fruit and vegetable parcels directly to the families of DEIS school children around Ireland.

Galway: Joseph Kelly

Kerry: Caoilinn Harte

Tralee Today reports that Harte, 8, helped raise over €3,000 for Kerry Parents and Friends Listowel, where she often visited the residents, bringing baked treats to try to brighten up their days.

Kildare: Shaun Duane

According to the Kildare Nationalist, Shaun has gone above and beyond his call of duty throughout the pandemic, delivering newspapers and checking in on his elderly clients during his post-run. During the day, he picks up errands and local shopping required by those in his neighborhood, whilst in the evening, Shaun started up and continues to run socially distanced quizzes, bingo, and kids discos.

Kilkenny: Stephen Murphy

Murphy raised over €15,000 for Teac Tom and Mental Health Awareness when completed a 3,500km unsupported solo cycle challenge around the entire coastal circuit of Ireland, reports Kilkenny People.

Laois: Aisling Donoher

Aisling and her husband Niall set up the Do It For Dan campaign earlier this year to raise money for their son Dan, who required life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy). The campaign has amassed more than €3million in donations, much of which will go to help other children suffering from SMA in need.

Leitrim: Debbie Walsh Murphy

Limerick: Linda Ledger

Ledger manages St. Munchin's Community Centre, which delivered more than 85,000 meals during the pandemic.

Longford: Robert Shaw

Louth: Kathleen Lynch

Lynch raised more than €20,000 for Age Action and Dundalk Red Cross when she organized a solo dance party in her garden to celebrate her 90th birthday in May.

Mayo: Eloise McDonnell

When 8-year-old McDonnell's First Holy Communion was canceled due to the pandemic, she decided to run a socially distanced 10k with her sister Lucia as a fundraiser for Mayo Roscommon Hospice. The sisters raised over €31,000.

Meath: Stacey Looby

Meath Chronicle reports that Garda Looby went above and beyond in her community during the pandemic, making sure those cocooning were well looked after. She ran an intiaitvie that saw more than 500 Easter cards made and delivered to nursing home residents this year.

Monaghan: Martina Beattie

Offaly: Paula Nolan

During the lockdown, Paula took her camera and shot photos of over 70 families on their doorstep, donating all the proceeds from her project to Killeigh Community Centre, reports the Offaly Express.

Roscommon: Peter Kirwan

According to the Roscommon Herald, Kirwan, the owner and managing director of Halcyon Group, offered a free decontamination clean to any small business that had been forced to close its doors due to a Covid-19 case and needed to be disinfected and certified in order to start up again.

Sligo: Valentina Macesanu

Tipperary: Darragh McKenna

Waterford: Doireann Shanahan

Clinical Specialist Radiographer Doireann Shanahan-Ball used an Amazon Wish List to gather thousands of donations for staff at University Hospital Waterford.

Westmeath: Sarah Nally

The Westmeath Examiner says that Nally, the head of drama at Mullingar Arts Centre, worked throughout the lockdown to ensure that the junior and senior stage schools stayed open for all the children that attend weekly. She also ran weekly Zoom sessions to make sure children had an escape and a sense of normality during the lockdown.

Wexford: Imelda Gordon

Wicklow: Mary O’Brien