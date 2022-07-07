Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts and the family of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder and late Yonkers native Pat Quinn have announced that the 2022 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge will take place Sunday, July 31, trackside at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Yonkers.

The festivities will begin at 1 pm, with the ice bucket dump scheduled for 2 pm. Ice Bucket Challenge participants should pre-register online at YonkersNY.gov/IBC.

The event, co-founded by Quinn after his diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2013, became a global phenomenon in 2014 as thousands of people around the world participated in the challenge via social media.

Quinn lost his battle with ALS in November 2020, yet his drive and determination live on through his family, friends, community and beyond to raise awareness and find a cure for the approximately 20,000 Americans who currently suffer from the disease. Approximately 5,000 individuals across the U.S. are newly diagnosed with ALS annually.

Leading the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge charge this year is Quinn’s dad, Patrick Quinn Sr., who continues to pay tribute to his son and ensure his mission continues.

“I'm so grateful for the continued support of Mayor Mike Spano, Empire City Casino, and the entire City of Yonkers as we march onward towards a cure,” said Quinn. “The community that Pat has been able to build to raise awareness for ALS research and his Quinn for the Win - Find Your Smile Foundation is nothing short of remarkable. Pat laid the groundwork to find a cure, and now it’s our job to finish his mission and find a cure to defeat ALS once and for all. I look forward to seeing everyone on July 31 and appreciate the continued support.”

With no known cure, Pat Quinn began the Ice Bucket Challenge to put ALS “on ice” by raising awareness as well as much-needed funding for research. The challenge has remained a catalyst of the efforts to find a cure for ALS, with Quinn helping inspire billions of dollars in donations for ALS research, which has helped produce significant discoveries and breakthroughs. One such recent breakthrough includes an experimental therapy involving the drug Albrioza, which has been approved in Canada, and could potentially provide a new treatment option for the disease.

“Pat Quinn’s fight and determination to combat this horrible disease has been so inspirational and we are proud to carry on his legacy,” said Spano. “Pat and his organization, Quinn for the Win, have courageously and selflessly turned his battle with ALS into one of the most successful social media fundraising movements this world has ever seen. We encourage everyone to join us on July 31 so we can continue the fight to find a cure for ALS.”

Since 2015, Empire City Casino has hosted the annual challenge, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic. The City of Yonkers donates buckets and the stage for the event and organizes the online registration for participants. Empire City underwrites the cost of the event and donates the space, staffing, and over 1,300 pounds of ice.

The annual Ice Bucket Challenge will be held outdoors trackside, is free to participate, and attendees of all ages are welcome (entrance into Empire City Casino is limited to those 18 years-of-age and older). Day-of, walk-up registration will also be available, but online advance registration is strongly encouraged to secure a space and bucket.

For more information, visit YonkersNY.gov, Quinn4theWin, and Facebook.com/QuinnForTheWin.