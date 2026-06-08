Dunguaire Castle remains locked to the public more than three years after its closure, with local advocates warning that every passing year is driving up costs and damaging tourism in Kinvara.

Galway County Council has approved more than €60 million for new offices, yet campaigners say just €2 million cannot be found to reopen one of Ireland's most iconic tourism attractions.

Dunguaire Castle, Ireland's most photographed castle, remains closed to the public more than three years after its gates were locked, with campaigners accusing Galway County Council of failing to secure its future.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

For generations, visitors climbed the castle tower to take in panoramic views across Kinvara Bay, attended medieval banquets filled with music and storytelling, and gathered on the castle grounds for community events and celebrations. More than a historic building, Dunguaire Castle was one of Ireland's most distinctive tourism experiences and a source of enormous pride for Kinvara and the wider Galway community.

For decades, the landmark attraction welcomed visitors from around the world, drawing tourists into Kinvara and serving as one of the most recognisable stops on the Wild Atlantic Way. Since 2023, however, the castle gates have been locked, denying visitors access to one of Ireland's most distinctive tourism experiences and leaving one of the country's best-known heritage attractions closed, unused and deteriorating.

The closure stems from the transfer of tourism assets from Shannon Heritage in 2021. While Clare and Limerick County Councils successfully transitioned Bunratty Castle and St John's Castle, into local authority ownership, Galway County Council failed to secure available transition funding. Clare and Limerick secured grants of €6 million and €2 million, respectively, to support the transfer and reopening of their attractions. Dunguaire Castle has remained trapped in limbo ever since and despite repeated assurances that progress is being made, no visible action has materialised.

"It is simply unacceptable that one of Ireland's most iconic heritage attractions has been left closed for more than three years with no accountability," said Eamonn Coy of Kinvara Community Council.

"Visitors arrive in Kinvara expecting to experience Dunguaire Castle and instead find locked gates. Meanwhile, Galway County Council has approved spending of more than €60 million on new offices, yet cannot find the approximately €2 million needed to reopen one of the county's greatest tourism assets.

"Every year the castle remains closed, the cost of reopening rises, the building continues to deteriorate, and Kinvara loses out on valuable tourism revenue."

A public campaign calling for the castle's reopening has attracted support from across Ireland and internationally. A QR code initiative has generated more than 500 emails from supporters in 27 countries to Galway County Council, Shannon Airport Group, Fáilte Ireland, local Oireachtas members and other decision-makers.

Campaigners are now calling on all stakeholders to agree a funding and management plan before the castle enters a fourth full year behind locked gates.

"Dunguaire Castle is not just a Kinvara landmark; it is a national tourism asset. The time for discussions in the background has passed. What is needed now is action, accountability and a reopening plan. Given the success Clare County Council has had with Bunratty Castle, perhaps serious consideration should now be given to placing Dunguaire Castle under its stewardship."

For more information visit www.ReopenDunguaireCastle.com.