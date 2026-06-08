Applications can now be made for funding from the Ireland Against Racism Fund.

The Ireland Against Racism funding call is an important element in supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan Against Racism.

Announcing the fund on June 4, Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy said: “I am pleased to announce that applications can now be made for the 2026 round of the Ireland Against Racism Fund, with €1.4m available for both local and national projects to combat racism across Ireland.

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"This year, I am also providing funding for a small number of multiyear projects under the programme. Multiyear funding will provide projects with greater stability and increase the potential for sustained impact.

"The National Action Plan Against Racism draws directly from the lived experiences of those impacted by discrimination. Because defeating racism requires a collective effort rather than government action alone, we are calling on local and grassroots groups to apply. Your community-led initiatives are vital to building a safer, more inclusive Ireland for everyone.’’

Applications are now open for the Ireland Against Racism Fund. The objective of this fund is to combat racism and foster racial equality and community cohesion. A detailed guidance document and online application form can be found at https://t.co/2f8YDxia7j@brophytalks pic.twitter.com/W9PRkjJchx — Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration (@DeptJusticeIRL) June 4, 2026

Since its inception in 2023, the Ireland Against Racism Fund has supported 95 projects with grant funding totalling €3.9m.

This year, there are three streams of funding;

Scheme 1 will provide grants, ranging from €100,000 to €250,000, to organisations for large multi-annual projects. Scheme1 projects will be rolled out over a period of three years.

Scheme 2 will provide grants, ranging from €40,000 to €100,000, to organisations for national and regional projects.

Scheme 3 will provide grants, ranging from €5,000 to €10,000, to organisations for local projects.

All applications must be submitted electronically, with applications for funding remaining open until noon on 1st July.

Applications for funding will be assessed according to the following criteria:

Strategic fit and achieving the goals of the Scheme

Strength of proposal

Capacity of applicant organisation to deliver work programme

Financial management and value for money

Groups can access a detailed guidance document and complete an online application form at the following link: Ireland Against Racism Fund