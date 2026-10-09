The Orange Order's procession on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh, cannot proceed, Northern Ireland's Secretary of State Chris Bryant announced on Friday, October 9.

"The procession cannot go ahead as it was determined," Bryant said in a statement issued via the Northern Ireland Office late on Friday.

Bryant said his decision comes on the heels of an application made by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Friday, in which the police force said it "would not be possible to enable the procession to happen without a major intervention which would carry an unacceptable risk of serious injury, disorder, and a wider contagion effect across Northern Ireland."

Bryant additionally said that the Parades Commission, which granted the Orange Order permission to march on the Garvaghy Road this year for the first time in nearly 30 years, is now of the view that "in light of this current assessment by the Chief Constable, the original determination does not now have enduring legal effect."

Bryant said the Parades Commission acknowledged the matter is ultimately for the courts to decide.

Prior to Bryant's announcement, the Belfast Telegraph reported on Friday that the Court of Appeal will issue a decision about the Drumcree parade on Monday. Breandán Mac Cionnaith, spokesperson for Garvaghy Road residents, launched the appeal after a High Court judge dismissed an application to challenge the Parade Commission’s decision to allow the parade.

In his statement, Bryant added: "I call for all protests, rallies and demonstrations to be stood down. There is no excuse for a continued ratcheting up of tensions."

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There has been an impasse at the Garvaghy Road, a primarily Catholic and nationalist area, since September 27 after the Parades Commission said members of the loyalist Orange Order were permitted to march on the road.

Thousands of people, including politicians, have flocked to the area in support of the Garvaghy Road residents and in opposition to the Orange Order march in what the PSNI had declared "an unlawful protest."

The PSNI reminded people last weekend "that anyone blocking the Garvaghy Road will still be treated as participating in an unnotified and therefore illegal protest," adding that "anyone found to have broken the law will face criminal justice consequences.”

Bryant's announcement comes the day after the PSNI announced it was "working through the evidence collected by police so far during the operation, building this material into evidential packages in respect of identified persons reasonably suspected of committing offences.

"This work will now proceed to the next phase where individuals will receive letters regarding the interview process."

Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill, the Vice President of Sinn Féin, confirmed earlier on Friday that she had been contacted by the PSNI, while Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said she was expecting to receive similar correspondence. People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll also confirmed on Thursday he received a letter from the PSNI. All had attended the demonstrations.

Read more Northern Ireland's First Minister contacted by PSNI about Garvaghy demonstration involvment

PSNI's reasoning

However, later on Friday, Chief Constable of the PSNI Jon Boutcher said he welcomed Bryant's decision.

Boutcher said he outlined in his letter to Bryant that his current assessment was that "all available, lawful and proportionate options to facilitate completion of the procession had been exhausted. Any remaining options would have required a substantial public order intervention that was not assessed to be proportionate, and which would have carried an unacceptable risk of serious injury, disorder and a wider contagion affect across Northern Ireland.

"Further to this, such an operation would in my view have had not only catastrophic long term consequences for trust and confidence in policing, but for the Northern Ireland Executive and the peace process."

Boutcher said he also outlined to Bryant that "mediation and political engagement had not produced a sustainable agreement, and the position of the respective parties had become more entrenched."

He also highlighted the "significant" current and continuing costs and impact upon the PSNI.

“I welcome the Secretary of State’s decision," Boutcher said. "This past two weeks has had a marked impact on relationships within and between communities and the police. It is in everyone’s interest that time and space is now created for conversations about finding long term solutions to this complex and sensitive issue.”

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher’s statement on the decision of the Secretary of State, Sir Chris Bryant, can be read on our website, here - https://t.co/pcEGhudqMk pic.twitter.com/XygqGeWmA6 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 9, 2026

Politicians respond to Drumcree decision

Responding to Bryant's announcement, McDonald and O'Neill said late on Friday that they "commend everyone who stood firm, stood together and played their part in protecting the peace and progress that has been achieved on the Garvaghy Road."

They added: “They have spoken with one voice. There is no going back. Not now. Not ever.”

Today belongs to the residents of the Garvaghy Road, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity in the face of provocation and intimidation. Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the residents of the Garvaghy Road in the days, weeks and months ahead. pic.twitter.com/ZtndhK5Z6H — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) October 9, 2026

In a personal post, O'Neill praised Bryant's announcement as "positive news."

We have just received confirmation that there will be no unwanted Orange march down the Garvaghy Road. pic.twitter.com/HYOTpgWCl4 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 9, 2026

McDonald said: "At last, now, we have the right decision: No Orange march on Garvaghy Road. Not now, not ever. There is no going back."

Today belongs to the people of the Garvaghy Road. 28 years of peace and progress has been protected. Sinn Féin was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Garvaghy Road community. People from every background and every corner of Ireland have delivered a clear and… pic.twitter.com/VTX9iOgqay — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) October 9, 2026

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Bryant's decision will come as "a significant relief to the community on the Garvaghy Road," but acknowledged it will be "a disappointment to some, including members of the Portadown Orange Lodge and others."

The announcement by Secretary of State Chris Bryant regarding the Parades Commission’s determination in relation to Drumcree will come as a significant relief to the community on the Garvaghy Road. pic.twitter.com/Z4sVh8W54y — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 9, 2026

Indeed, unionists did not welcome Friday's announcement.

Gavin Robinson, head of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said Friday's decision is "a direct result of Republican agitation, mobilisation and the looming threats of potential violence.

"These decisions are a mistake, and send profound signals that the country should be run on force of numbers and who shouts the loudest.

"The framework for both parading and protests now lies in tatters and the rule of law has been fundamentally undermined."

Through the Parades Commission, the High Court and the Court of Appeal, Portadown Orange has won significant victories whilst the response to those victories by Sinn Fein has exposed their hypocrisy.

https://t.co/9Psmpym1pl via @duponline @GRobinsonDUP — DUP (@duponline) October 9, 2026

Portadown Orange Order responds

In a statement on social media, the Portadown Orange District Loyal Orange Lodge 1 said PSNI Chief Constable Boutcher "has abdicated his responsibility for policing Northern Ireland and capitulated to Sinn Fein and dissident republicans," and that Bryant "has bowed to the republican mob, and rewarded criminality."

It added: "Political unionism made clear there would be “profound consequences” if the rule of the republican mob was to prevail. We now look to our political leaders to deliver on that commitment."

It continued: We understand the immense anger which is tonight engulfing our community, but we urge calm. We also want to acknowledge the ordinary decent PSNI officers, many of whom are as disgusted by their Chief Constable and senior management team as we are."

In a subsequent statement, the Portadown Orange District LOL 1 said: "We are aware Judicial Review proceedings are now being lodged against the Secretary of State’s capitulation to the rule of the mob.

"The Portadown District will be remaining on Drumcree Hill pending the outcome of this legal challenge."

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant's statement in full:

Everyone wants to see an end to the stand-off between the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge and the residents of the Garvaghy Road as soon as possible.

I have spent the last fortnight trying to get a mutually acceptable agreement between the two sides, hosting several rounds of negotiations at Hillsborough Castle last week and maintaining frequent contact with both sides since then.



Unfortunately it has not been possible to achieve a local resolution. I have therefore been intensively considering all options for bringing this dispute to an end.

I don’t think anyone wants to see the stand-off continue into another weekend, with the consequent risk of protests spreading to other parts of Northern Ireland and the further deterioration of community relations. Nobody wants a return to the past, which is why people want this stand-off to end - and end soon.

Earlier today the Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland made an application to me under Section 9 of the Public Processions (Northern Ireland) Act.

As required by law, I have now reviewed the initial determination made by the Parades Commission relating to the application made by the Portadown District for 27 September, 2026.

I have consulted the Chief Constable and the Parades Commission.

The Chief Constable has advised me that it would not be possible to enable the procession to happen without a major intervention which would carry an unacceptable risk of serious injury, disorder and a wider contagion effect across Northern Ireland.

The Parades Commission have also advised me that ’While ultimately a matter for the courts to determine, the Commission is of the view that, in light of this current assessment by the Chief Constable, the original determination does not now have enduring legal effect.

Consequently, and in the interests of wider public interest and safety, I’ve come to the conclusion that the circumstances under which that decision was made have now changed considerably.

As a result, the procession cannot go ahead as it was determined.

I have not taken this decision lightly. As the courts affirmed, the Portadown District had a lawful determination from the Parades Commission allowing the procession. I want to thank the Portadown LOL No 1 for their peaceful and law-abiding approach and their co-operation at all points with the PSNI.

Respect for the rule of law is fundamental to our society and I am grateful to those who have behaved peacefully and legally and sought to ease tensions in their respective communities. Those who have acted unlawfully should face the consequences of their actions.



I am also grateful to all those who took part in good faith in the negotiations at Hillsborough. I heard the concerns of people on all sides and I only regret that we could not reach a compromise on a way forward and that many residents across Portadown have felt anxious and worried.

With this in mind, I call for all protests, rallies and demonstrations to be stood down. There is no excuse for a continued ratcheting up of tensions.

The community in Portadown has been on the sharp end of intense attention for a number of weeks. It will take time to rebuild relations. The least we can all do now is give them breathing space. Looking ahead, we will need to work together to help repair the damage that has been done and to resolve this issue.

I will continue to do all I can to bring the community together over the coming weeks and months.