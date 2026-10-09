Michelle O'Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland and Vice President of Sinn Féin, is among the politicians who have been contacted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) regarding the recent demonstrations and protests at Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh.

There has been an impasse at the Garvaghy Road, a primarily Catholic and nationalist area, since September 27 after members of the loyalist Orange Order were permitted, for the first time in nearly 30 years, to parade on the road.

Thousands of people, including politicians such as O'Neill, have flocked to the area in support of the Garvaghy Road residents and in opposition to the Orange Order march in what the PSNI has declared "an unlawful protest."

15,000 people with one clear message: there is no going back. There is enormous support for the rights of the Garvaghy Road community across Ireland and around the world, and it continues to grow every day. There can be no unwanted march down the Garvaghy Road. pic.twitter.com/c2uQt2RsWv — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 3, 2026

The PSNI reminded people last weekend "that anyone blocking the Garvaghy Road will still be treated as participating in an unnotified and therefore illegal protest." They added: "Police evidence gathering remains ongoing. Anyone found to have broken the law will face criminal justice consequences.”

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On Thursday, with no signs of the impasse letting up, the PSNI said that police are "moving to the next phase of their investigation" into the dispute. Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck confirmed that "a large-scale investigation" has been progressing, led by an experienced Senior Investigating Officer.

Beck said on Thursday: “This team have been methodically working through the evidence collected by police so far during the operation, building this material into evidential packages in respect of identified persons reasonably suspected of committing offences.

"This work will now proceed to the next phase where individuals will receive letters regarding the interview process.

“I am satisfied that this step does not have an impact on the ongoing Judicial Review, which I respect.

“As this is a live criminal investigation, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Our officers have moved to the next phase of their investigation into the Drumcree/Garvaghy Road dispute. A large scale investigation has been progressing, led by an experienced Senior Investigating Officer. Full details: https://t.co/9OXEUupMEb pic.twitter.com/TMRBIRTJtS — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) October 8, 2026

"There is no going back"

In a statement on Thursday, a Sinn Féin spokesperson confirmed that "a number of representatives and party members have received correspondence from the PSNI in relation to peaceful protests on the Garvaghy Road."

At the time of Thursday's statement, O'Neill had yet to be contacted.

The spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin have stood with the residents of the Garvaghy Road for the last two weeks in the face of provocation and the threat of an unwanted Orange march through their community.

"Standing up for what is right is always the right thing to do.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents who should be allowed to live in peace and free from sectarian intimidation.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents who deserve a future for their children that is free from fear and anxiety previous generations had to endure.

"From right across Ireland and the world, people have stood and spoke with one voice to protect 28 years of peace and to say clearly that they will not be dragged back.

"Because there is no going back. Not now. Not ever."

IrishCentral contacted Sinn Féin on Friday for clarification on which party members - aside from Michelle O'Neill - received letters from the PSNI, but has yet to receive a response.

"Standing up for what’s right is never wrong.”

Also on Thursday, People Before Profit MLA for West Belfast Gerry Carroll confirmed he had received an invitation from the PSNI to attend a voluntary interview under caution in connection with the Garvaghy Road demonstrations.

“I make no apology for standing with the residents of the Garvaghy Road," Carroll said in a statement.

"For almost three decades, this community has said no to a sectarian march being forced past their homes. When ordinary people peacefully stand together to defend their community, that is not criminality. It is the same civil disobedience that won every gain working-class people have ever made, from the suffragettes to the civil rights movement to the right to strike.”

He continued: “The PSNI's operation around Drumcree had already cost more than £3 million by last week. Now the state is pouring yet more resources into pursuing peaceful protesters. While patients wait years for treatment and families sit on housing waiting lists, it says everything about the priorities of those in power.”

He concluded: “I will now be seeking the advice of my solicitor. Standing up for what’s right is never wrong.”

I make no apology for standing with Garvaghy Road residents. Peaceful civil disobedience isn't criminality. I'm now seeking legal advice. Standing up for what's right is never wrong. pic.twitter.com/kxMlZlPfa5 — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) October 8, 2026

Read more Drumcree talks end without agreement as Garvaghy residents head back to court

O'Neill "will continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents"

On Friday, in a statement issued via Sinn Féin, O'Neill confirmed she had received a letter from the PSNI in relation to protests on the Garvaghy Road.

O'Neill, who addressed some of the Garvaghy gatherings, had earlier said that she fully expected to receive such correspondence.

She said on Friday: "I can confirm I have received a letter inviting me for a police interview in relation to a peaceful protest on the Garvaghy Road.

"I will co-operate with the investigation.

"For the last two weeks, I have stood in solidarity with the Garvaghy Road residents as attempts were made to force an unwanted Orange march through their community.

"I will continue to stand with the Garvaghy Road residents who should be allowed to live in peace and free from sectarian intimidation.

"Because it is always right to stand up for what is right.

"And there can be no going back."

Leas-Uachtarán Shinn Féin Michelle O'Neill has confirmed she has now received a letter from the PSNI in relation to a peaceful protest on the Garvaghy Road.@moneillsfhttps://t.co/NHTp39pvlR — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) October 9, 2026

Sinn Féin TD Mary Lou McDonald, who is president of the party, said that while she has yet to receive a letter from the PSNI, she expects to.

"Just like every other citizen, of course, we are subject to the law," McDonald told reporters. "And we will cooperate fully."

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph reported on Friday that the Court of Appeal will issue a decision about the Drumcree parade on Monday. Breandán Mac Cionnaith, spokesperson for Garvaghy Road residents, launched the appeal after a High Court judge dismissed an application to challenge the Parade Commission’s decision to allow the parade.