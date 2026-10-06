Nearly 50 international celebrities and public figures have signed a letter issued to Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant on Tuesday afternoon, October 6, regarding the "impasse" at Garvaghy Road in Portadown, Co Armagh.

In the letter - which can be read in its entirety below - the signatories "respectfully urge" Bryant "to work in tandem with the Irish Government to appoint an independent international mediator from outside Ireland and Britain to facilitate a robust, durable resolution."

The letter says that an international mediator "offers a viable path forward," and the appointment of one would "lower the political temperature, restore public confidence in the mediation framework, and protect the wider peace process from staring into an avoidable abyss."

The letter comes as the dispute over the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) No 1's parade on the primarily nationalist Garvaghy Road simmers on.

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Northern Ireland's Parade Commission has described the annual Drumcree Church parade as "one of, if not the, most contentious parades in Northern Ireland," adding that "in the past, the parade resulted in some of the most serious and sustained disorder in the history of Northern Ireland, including loss of life and serious injury. It has led to raised community tensions and disorder across Northern Ireland."

Since 1998, the year the Parades Commission was formed, the Orange Order's Drumcree Church parade has been permitted, though with certain restrictions, including that it does not go down the Garvaghy Road.

This year, however, the High Court quashed the Parades Commission's imposition of restrictions as part of a legal challenge brought forward by a member of the Orange Order.

As such, on September 25, on the basis of a new application, the Parades Commission granted the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) No 1 permission to march on the Garvaghy Road on Sunday, September 27.

The following day, the Garvaghy Road Residents' Coalition (GRRC) lodged a legal challenge against the Commission's decision, and the Belfast High Court issued a temporary injunction stopping the parade. The Orange Order appealed the temporary injunction, which was upheld that evening. Following a late-night sitting of the High Court, it was decided - just hours before the parade's planned start of 8 am on September 27 - that the parade could go ahead.

However, Garvaghy Road residents and their supporters blocked and continue to block the march from going ahead, giving way to a major policing operation, more legal challenges, and political controversy.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal reserved judgment in the case brought by the Garvaghy Road residents against the Parades Commission.

Tuesday's letter is not the first of its kind in relation to the Garvaghy Road dispute. On October 1, the US Congressional Friends of Ireland Caucus wrote to Bryant, calling on the British Government to cancel the Orange Order parade on Garvaghy Road.

The same day, a group of more than 140 people from the Protestant community wrote to Bryant and Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee, urging the British and Irish governments to work together as well as urging the Orange Order to "bring this impasse to an end."

On Saturday, Catholic Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh John McDowell together called upon people "to pray for peace across the island of Ireland and beyond" as the community faces the ongoing crisis at Drumcree.

Read more Kneecap visit Portadown as Garvaghy Road stand off continues

Dear Secretary of State,

We the undersigned are writing to you with a sense of profound urgency regarding the current impasse surrounding the Garvaghy Road parading dispute in Portadown.

Following the breakdown of recent talks at Hillsborough Castle, it has become increasingly evident that local mechanisms have exhausted their current utility and that a fresh, independent framework is required to prevent a deeper crisis. Therefore, we respectfully urge you to work in tandem with the Irish Government to appoint an independent international mediator from outside Ireland and Britain to facilitate a robust, durable resolution.

The current stand-off serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of our shared peace. We must collectively reflect on the extraordinary legacy of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which established the foundational principles of mutual respect, dialogue, and cross-community parity of esteem.

Over the last twenty-eight years, the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland has allowed an entire generation to grow up free from the anguish and violence of the past. To allow old wounds to be aggressively reopened risks destabilising community relations not only in Portadown but across society in the North.

Central to any just resolution must be the primacy and protection of the local community. The residents of the Garvaghy Road endured years of profound trauma, fear, and disruption during the height of the parading conflicts in the 1990s. After nearly three decades of hard-earned calm, it is entirely unacceptable that this community should face a return to that anxiety. It is paramount that the residents be robustly protected from any form of forced processions that disregard their consent, safety, and right to live in peace free from intimidation.

The Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has already explicitly warned of the potentially catastrophic consequences of attempting to force a contentious march through this community.

An international mediator — possessing a proven background in deeply rooted cultural conflicts and entirely unburdened by domestic political pressures — offers a viable path forward. Such an appointment would lower the political temperature, restore public confidence in the mediation framework, and protect the wider peace process from staring into an avoidable abyss.

We submit this appeal as individuals who have seen firsthand the immense benefit that the harmony of British-Irish relations brings to these islands, offering a powerful blueprint for what can be achieved through genuine partnership.

We cannot afford to step backward. We urge you to exercise courageous political leadership at this critical juncture by looking to the international community for a neutral arbiter who can guide all sides toward a shared, peaceful future.

Thank you for your time, consideration, and ongoing dedication to preserving stability in Northern Ireland. We look forward to your response.

Signatories: