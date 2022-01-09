Donald Trump has made an $18 million loss since buying his luxury golf resort in Doonbeg, County Clare in 2014, according to a recent Forbes analysis.

Trump acquired the property for $20 million in 2014 and spent a further $13 million developing the resort between 2014 and 2019 but still made a $14 million loss in the five-year period.

The resort made a further $4.4 million loss during 2020 despite availing of roughly $600,000 in Irish Government pandemic subsidies.

Trump has encountered similar financial difficulties in his two Scottish resorts at Turnberry and Aberdeen.

Trump Turnberry, the jewel in Trump's European golf crown, has posted losses of $68 million losses since the former President bought the property for $65 million in 2014.

The resort has posted losses every year since Trump bought the property even though Trump has spent roughly $80 million on renovations.

The resort was shuttered for approximately six months in 2020 due to the pandemic and saw sales plummet by 66% to $9.2 million, leading to operating losses of $4.7 million despite a $3.2 million Covid grant from the British Government.

Trump's smallest European resort in Aberdeen has posted $17 million in losses since he bought it in 2012 and recorded $1.8 million in losses in 2020 despite receiving $600,000 of pandemic grants.

Trump has now recorded more than $100 million in total losses since purchasing the three European resorts, according to the Forbes report on his British and Irish financial filings.

A Trump Organization representative later responded to the Forbes report, stating that the $100 million figure was "dishonest and incredibly misleading".

The representative noted that Forbes counted non-cash items such as depreciation and foreign exchange and said that combined losses at the three sites are closer to $35 million without those factors.

However, the Trump Organization includes both depreciation and foreign exchange in "operating losses" in its own financial reports.

The combined value of Trump's three resorts is estimated to stand at $181 million despite more than $240 million worth of investment.