An Taoiseach Leo Varadakar will delay his visit to the United States, canceling his New York leg, as 21 people in the Republic of Ireland have been diagnosed as infected by COVID-19.

Varadkar has planned to attend an event at the United Nations, in New York, but will not skip the event traveling solely to Washington DC. He will travel the United States capital on Wednesday (March 11th) for a series of meetings and events, including one with President Donald Trump.

His revised plans will mean Varadkar will be in Ireland on Wednesday as the Irish government addresses the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday Varadkar will meeting with other political party leaders as Ireland responds to the outbreak.

We’ve convened a Cabinet Committee of senior ministers and officials to discuss the evolving situation regarding Covid 19. First meeting today. Further updates later. #coronvirusireland #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UtnKTTqtEn — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 9, 2020

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Ireland's Health Protection Surveillance Centre released a statement announcing another two new confirmed cases of has this COVID-19 in Ireland.

They reported "one case of community transmission, a female in the east of the country" and "one case of community transmission, a male in the south of the country." The second case is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and they stated a risk assessment was underway.

They continued "The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: "Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission.

"Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some."

He added "The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19."

