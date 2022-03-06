A Derry GAA club has announced a fundraising prize draw with a difference, where one lucky person will win a two-acre field in the beautiful highlands of Donegal or €20,000 in cash.

Na Magha, the only hurling and camogie club in Derry City, are raffling off the two-acre "Pound" field at Doire na nAspal in Doochary, adjacent to Glenveagh National Park in County Donegal.

The field offers stunning views of the local landscape and boasts a flat topography and extensive road frontage, making it the perfect place for a home, tent, or caravan, subject to planning permission.

The field offered refuge to monks from Tory Island off County Donegal when they were driven off the island by Tudor invaders in 1595, according to Na Magha club development officer Gerard Roarty.

"We’ve been generously offered a field known, as the pound field, to raffle for funds. It’s where monks from Tory Island took refuge in 1595 after being driven off Tory by Tudor invaders. You can buy a ticket to win this historic field in the Donegal Gaeltacht, adjacent to Glenveagh National Park. And to support hurling and camogie in Derry," Roarty said in a statement.

The draw is set to take place on St. Patrick's Day with tickets reportedly selling out fast. Anyone interested in taking part in the draw can buy a batch of 20 tickets for £20 or a batch of 60 for £50.

All funds will be used in support of Na Magha’s sporting activities in one of the most economically-challenged areas of the city of Derry.

For more information about the upcoming draw or to buy tickets, click here.