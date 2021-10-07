The Aisling Irish Community Center officially began its '6 Weeks to 6K' challenge in partnership with Clann Health. This fun, fitness-based program brings the community together to celebrate the Aisling Center’s 25 years of service to Irish immigrants and their entire community.

This year is a special milestone for the Aisling Center which is not only celebrating its 25th anniversary but also preparing to reopen its center following an ambitious renovation, a state-of-the-art building that will serve the Irish community for generations to come.

In celebration, the Aisling Center will host four separate 6K events in Yonkers, Manhattan, Queens, and Rockland. Those who register will receive exclusive access to six weeks of Clann Health training leading up to the day to help them cross the finish line successfully. They will also receive a commemorative 25th anniversary top and admission to both their race and the afterparty.

Since the registration page went live, over 1,000 commemorative tops have already gone out. You don’t have to run or attend an event to get a top; just click on the link to order one.

The Aisling Center is proud to have eight wonderful ambassadors leading the way: Shelly Hackett and Zach Corish in Manhattan, Cha Connaughton and Siobhan McEntee in Queens, Niall McKenna and Orla Kirby in Rockland, and Michelle Doherty and Johnny Glynn in the Bronx and Yonkers.

The Aisling Center is also very grateful to numerous committees who are volunteering their time to make this a success and their generous sponsors. Without their tremendous support, these events would not be possible.

Keep an eye on the Aisling Center’s social media pages over the next two months for some surprise 25th-anniversary messages from well-known figures. They’ve already featured a great tribute and song from Daniel O’Donnell:

Visit www.AislingCenter.org to register for the challenge and join in on the fun.