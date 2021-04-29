100k in 30 Days is aiming to have 20,000 Pink Army participants around the globe this June.

Following the phenomenal success of last year's 100k in 30 Days event, which raised a stunning €1.2 million for Breast Cancer Ireland, organizers are this year delighted to be launching a bigger and better family-focused and virtual event and have welcomed title sponsor Sherry FitzGerald.

In late 2019, couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam’s world changed as Cara, a fit active 40-year-old mum of two and school teacher, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

While Cara was undergoing treatment in mid-2020, she and Niall decided they wanted to give something back for all the great care and support they received during their journey.

“Let's go national," the undeterred couple thought.

Amongst friends and family, a team was quickly formed to take the 100k in 30 Days event nationwide and, indeed, further afield. After many long days and nights with the support of fantastic sponsors and incredible volunteers, the 2020 campaign accelerated at breakneck speed. Organizers set an initial goal of €100,000.. then it became €250,000.. the excitement continued, the support grew, the efforts went above and beyond. The Pink Army was born!

Collectively, the renowned Pink Army became nearly 15,000 strong, assembled from all 32 counties in Ireland, 34 countries around the world, and raised over €1.2 million through the 100kin30days.ie 2020 campaign. These funds were essential funding for Breast Cancer Ireland during the pandemic, directly funding breast cancer research.

The event is a fun initiative aimed at casual strollers, keen walkers, joggers, and seasoned runners alike and is open to everyone from ages 1-100.

This year, participants are invited to walk, jog, run, or wheel a total of 100km (or more!) during the month of June to help raise funds for Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Ireland.

As an additional incentive, there are circa €30,000 worth of incredible prizes to be won throughout the event to include a €3500 family travel voucher (sponsored by Connect Credit Union), 5-star hotel breaks, restaurant vouchers, luxury brands, and family days out.

Participation in the 100k in 30 Days event is easy – simply register to take part in this family event, encourage your friends and family to do the same, then track each walk, jog, or run during the month of June on your smartphone or app and upload your activity to your 100k in 30 days account – add an optional photo and watch your kilometres grow!

Niall Carroll, the founder of the now annual event, is urging people to register early to ensure that participation packs and the much-loved pink t-shirts arrive in good time for the event. Within the first 10 days of registration for 2021, more than 6,200 people signed up!

Carroll said: “We’re aiming to increase participation this year to 20,000, and have full confidence that once again our ‘Pink Army’ from all of the island of Ireland will jump on board and get involved.

“To have a title sponsor such as Sherry FitzGerald involved this year, with such a strong geographic footprint all across the country, is wonderful and will help us to grow the event and its reach even further in 2021.

“Last year saw participants from no less than 34 countries worldwide getting involved and we’re calling on everyone and their families to support us again this year, to make it our biggest and most inclusive event to date.”

Proceeds from the event will help to fund life-saving research and the provision of good breast health education and awareness programmes in Ireland by Breast Cancer Ireland, who plan to channel funds raised by the #PinkArmy through the event this year into three specific areas, namely:

The development of a state-of-the-art Clinical Trials Centre, to be housed in the new Breast Cancer Research Centre, being built on the grounds of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, and due to open in Autumn of this year. This new Centre will help translate laboratory findings into newer, more effective, drug therapies for patients into the future. Support for the Breast Cancer Ireland funded specialist breast cancer Research Nurses in the designated cancer centres all across Ireland, whose role it is to collect and collate patient tissue and serum samples into one large centralized resource, accessible to clinicians and scientists nationwide, thus helping to speed up discovery times and research progression from laboratory to clinical trial Support for the Breast Cancer Ireland Education and Outreach Programmes delivered nationally to schools, companies and community groups. These programmes educate on good breast health, outlining the signs and symptoms to look out for, and also how to properly perform a self-breast examination.

Breast Cancer Ireland CEO Aisling Hurley said: “The 100k in 30 Days event is a phenomenal event and the monies raised will help us to fund the consistent and intensive breast cancer research, which is vital in advancing a cure to what can be a devastating disease.

“Through this research and the ongoing clinical trials seeking to develop newer targeted therapies, the ultimate goal of Breast Cancer Ireland is to transform this disease into a treatable illness that can be maintained long-term.”

Sherry FitzGerald CEO Steven McKenna added: “Our sponsorship of this fantastic event aligns well with our own community-led brand values.

“We’re delighted to contribute in any way that we can to help grow the profile of the event and drive participation throughout the villages, towns, and cities in which we operate all across Ireland. It is a privilege to be involved in any initiative that helps to advance a cure for breast cancer – a cause that touches the lives of so many including many of our own friends, family, colleagues, and associates”.

You can learn more about 100k in 30 Days on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Stay up-to-date with the hashtags #100kIn30Days and #PinkArmy.

