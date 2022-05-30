"Your generosity and kindness will never be forgotten" - A fundraiser launched earlier this month has raised more than €383,000 for three young brothers to buy their rented family home following the death of their parents.

The Clifford brothers - Patrick, 21, Jack, 14, Andrew, 8, and Conor, 5 -lost both their parents to cancer in the space of five months.

Following the tragic loss, their aunt Mary Hayes and grandfather, James Clifford, launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the boys to purchase their rented home in Milltown, County Kerry.

The heartbreaking story touched people around the world and a statement released by Hayes on May 28 announced the fund had now reached its target.

The last few months have been extremely difficult for the Clifford boys and they could not have coped without the huge support of their extended family, friends and neighbour," Ms. Hayes said.

"The [money] raised has been put in a trust fund for the boys, it will allow Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor purchase their home in Milltown and help with future living and educational costs."

In May 2021 the boys' mother Elaine was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She sadly passed away on August 28, 2021 "leaving behind her heartbroken husband Padraig and her beloved boys."

“Padraig found it very difficult to come to terms with the loss of his soulmate, his amazing wife and mother to their four beautiful boys," Hayes wrote. “Padraig tried to get on with life as best he could with the great help of family and friends who rallied around him."

However, in December 2021, Padraig began to feel unwell and was admitted to University Hospital Kerry on January 17, 2022. After testing, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"Padraig fought hard to keep his promise to his beautiful wife Elaine to look after their boys," Hayes wrote, "but unfortunately he lost his battle to cancer eight days later on Tuesday the 25th of January 2022 surrounded by his loving family and friends."

In the statement, Ms. Hayes also noted that the brothers wanted to take the opportunity to "thank everyone for their comfort, support, kindness, and generosity... it will never be forgotten."