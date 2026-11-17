Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the firebomb attack that killed four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his 60-year-old grand-aunt Mary Holt in Edenderry, Co Offaly. The men, both in their 20s, were detained on Tuesday morning, November 17, as part of the continuing investigation. Both men are being held for questioning at garda (police) stations in the Midlands.

They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows them to be held for up to seven days. limerickleader

A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing. Neither man has been charged.

Gardaí said they continue to investigate all the circumstances of the fatal house fire at a domestic residence in Castleview Park on the evening of Saturday, December 6.

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Tadhg and Mary Holt died after a petrol bomb was thrown through the front window of the house they were in at Castleview Park, Edenderry, on December 6, 2025. Their bodies were later found at the front of the house.

Tadhg was visiting his grandmother and grand-aunt at the time, and the home was attacked shortly before 7.45pm.

Tadhg’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, was also inside and suffered serious injuries. She remained hospitalized in the days after the attack.

Mourners at Tadhg’s funeral at St Mary’s Church in Edenderry heard that it was only a week earlier that he had been looking forward to "The Late Late Toy Show", and that a boy so full of life had been taken away in a way that makes no sense.

The funeral heard he had “a laugh that could make even the heaviest days feel lighter,” as reported by Tipperary Live.

Reading a message from Tadhg’s mother, Shannon Farrell, parish priest Fr Gregory Corcoran told the congregation, “Rest gently my sweet little boy, my only boy,” according to The Irish Times.

The Offaly town ground to a halt on the Friday afternoon of the funeral.

Mary Holt, who was 60, was laid to rest at St Mary’s Church on the following Sunday afternoon. Her funeral cortege stopped at Ofalia House care home, where she worked, on its way to the church. limerickleader

Tributes at her funeral described how “She had a heart of gold,” as reported by Limerick Live.

Hundreds of people had gathered in Edenderry at the Derry Rovers pitch grounds days earlier to pay tribute to both Tadhg and Mary.

Case before the courts

Earlier this month, 22-year-old Michael Dunne, who has an address in Co. Kildare, was sent forward for trial over the deaths. The book of evidence was served when he appeared before Tullamore District Court, and Garda Stacey O’Brien said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to him being tried at the Central Criminal Court.

Dunne is charged with the murder of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt at Castleview Park on December 6, with assault causing serious harm to Pauline Holt, and with arson at the house. irishtimes

He also faces an amended endangerment charge alleging that he broke the front window of the house and intentionally caused a fire, creating a “substantial risk of death or serious harm” to four named males.

There was no application for bail, and Judge Andrew Cody granted legal aid. His full address cannot be published by order of the court.

Gardaí have not named the two men arrested on Tuesday, said whether they are connected to Dunne, or reported any charges against them.

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