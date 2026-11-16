Antrim teenager Peter Molloy has seen off over 1,000 competitors to be crowned Ireland’s Kicking King after producing a 50-yard kick at Northwestern University’s Ryan Field in Chicago to win Leader Kicking’s nationwide competition.

More than 1,000 athletes attended free try-outs across Ireland this summer, with Peter among the final ten selected to travel to the United States. As Ireland’s Kicking King, he will continue to work with Leader Kicking as he develops, with ongoing coaching, academic preparation and college recruitment support to guide him on his journey, alongside a $10,000 prize from presenting partner FM.

Four athletes, Peter Molloy (Antrim), Gearoid Quinn (Cork), Patrick Gaynor (Roscommon) and Daniel McKernan (Down), were then chosen to take to the field at half-time of a college football game featuring Northwestern v Iowa in front of over 35,000 fans at the newly opened Ryan Field, where his 50-yard kick secured the Ireland’s Kicking King title.

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The programme was designed by Leader Kicking with the support of Ryan Sports Ventures to help young Irish athletes to access sporting, educational and personal development opportunities. The next Leader Kicking introduction camp takes place on December 28th in Sport Ireland Campus.

All ten finalists also received comprehensive sports science testing from partner UPMC at its sports medicine clinic in Santry, Dublin, to support their development as they continue their journey.

While in Chicago, the group were welcomed by the Consulate General of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, and met with educational organisations and prominent Irish-American business leaders.

The Ireland’s Kicking King journey, from the regional trials in Ireland through to the final at Ryan Field has also been filmed as part of a feature documentary and will be broadcasted in America and Ireland in 2027.

Peter first showed his talent at the Belfast session before progressing through the regional selection process and earning the opportunity to kick at the Aviva Stadium during the College Football Classic earlier this year. Here Molloy successfully converted a 50-yard field goal at half-time in front of thousands of college football fans, helping him progress to the next phase of the competition.

A talented dual-sport athlete, Peter plays Gaelic football with his home club St. Brigids in Belfast and has also represented Methodist College Belfast in rugby. Playing at fullback, he scored two tries during the school’s run to the semi-finals of the 2026 Ulster Schools Cup.

“Winning Ireland’s Kicking King is an unbelievable feeling. When I first went along to Ravenhill, I never imagined it would end with me kicking at Ryan Field in Chicago and winning the whole competition," said Molloy.

Getting the chance to kick at the Aviva and then come over to America and kick at Ryan Field has been incredible. Hopefully this is just the start, and I can keep developing and see where it takes me.”

Tadhg Leader, Founder of Leader Kicking said: “Peter has shown exactly what Ireland’s Kicking King is all about. He came into the programme with a Gaelic football and rugby background, embraced the coaching and continued to improve at every stage of the competition.

There is an incredible amount of kicking talent in Ireland and Peter is another example of what can happen when young athletes are given a platform and a pathway. Winning the competition is a fantastic achievement, but the really exciting part for Peter is what could come next.

We want this to go much deeper than sport. Through the Consulate, Enterprise Ireland and the Irish-American business community in Chicago, these players are building networks that will help them for the next 40 years of their lives, not just the four they spend in college.”

Since launching in 2022, Leader Kicking has helped more than 20 Irish athletes progress into NCAA Division I and NFL programmes, with the pathway demonstrating how skills developed through sports including Gaelic football and rugby can translate to American football.