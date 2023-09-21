Angus Cloud, the Irish American star of "Euphoria," died of acute intoxication following an accidental overdose, according to the Alameda County Coroner.

Cloud, 25, had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death on July 31, it has been reported.

Cloud's family confirmed his passing in a statement on the day of his death: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone.

"We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Cloud's death came a week after his father Conor Hickey, a native of Dublin, was buried in Ireland after he died following a battle with cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angus Cloud (@anguscloud)

A few days after the actor's death, his mother wrote on social media that although her son was in "deep grief" about his father's passing, his last day "was a joyful one" and she believed "he did not intend to end his life."

"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," Cloud's mother wrote.

"I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep, and didn't wake up.

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

She added: "To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts."

Angus Cloud's Irish roots

Cloud, full name Conor Hickey Angus Cloud, previously said that he was preparing to move to Ireland before he was scouted to feature as Fezco in "Euphoria."

“I just kinda went out to the east coast on a one-way type thing," he told the Wall Street Journal in 2019.

“I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”

Cloud's plan, WSJ said, was just to “live out there, be working.”

While Cloud unexpectedly embarked on acting, he still made time to visit Ireland. In summer 2022, amidst the height of his "Euphoria" fame, Cloud posted on Instagram that he was in Co Offaly.

Gerald Hough, a second cousin of Cloud and the proprietor of JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Co Offaly, told the Irish Independent that the Irish American actor was vacationing with his father and his two younger sisters.

“They were on the Shannon and came to Banagher, to the pub, for a night out," Hough said.

“We impromptu shot a scene for my ad for the following Christmas.

“Angus did a few scenes and he loved taking part - he was just such a lovely person. He was a kind, quiet character.”

Presenting the seventh annual J.J Houghs Christmas Ad entitled 'The Biscuit Tin' It tells the tale of a struggling Publican who unwittingly gifts his entire life savings to a customer, who in turn re-gifts it, the tin travels the world as everyone who receives it gives it away! The themes we explore are learning to appreciate the simple things in life and the current energy crisis. Keep an eye out for some local talent including Jared Madden, Denis Hickey and cameos some of Offaly's finest exports Michael Hough, Sam Keeley and Angus Cloud. Music by Dave Desmond & Ultan Conlon - musician Shot and Edited by Alan Rogers Written & Directed by Gerald Hough PLEASE GIVE IT A LIKE AND SHARE Posted by JJ Houghs Singing Pub on Monday, December 12, 2022

Hough added: "Angus was a really nice fella, a really gracious guy.

“You wouldn’t think he was in one of the biggest TV hits, the way he was when you met him.

"He was kind of like how Cillian Murphy is, just really talented but down-to-earth normal with it.

“Angus carried that Irishness with him. We are not as braggadocious.

“You really knew he was Irish, with his red hair. He was very understated."

Hough said Cloud and his family holidayed around the Shannon “on a family river tour” and visited Dublin too.

“His father was originally born in Swords in Dublin but he moved to Oakland [in California], many years ago, as many Irish did during recessions,” Hough said.

“We will always remember a lovely, kind young man but he also had an immense talent," Hough said of Cloud.

“You can see it in 'Euphoria.' And people had a great affinity to his character.

“He was basically playing himself. He was very like his character in that show in reality.

“It’s very sad to lose someone so young, someone with such talent.”