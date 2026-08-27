The Irish branch of Democrats Abroad is encouraging all US voters in Ireland, no matter their political affiliation, to register to vote from abroad.

The message has been issued just over two months before the US midterm elections, which will be held on November 3.

Due to lead times with receiving and mailing ballots, Democrats Abroad Ireland is encouraging all voters to register now so their ballots are delivered in the first release in September (on or before September 19) for a timely return before election day.

Voting requirements and deadlines are managed at the state level - more information can be found at VoteFromAbroad.org, which is nonpartisan.

Vote From Abroad will be supporting US voter registration efforts across Ireland this month, including an in-person event this Saturday at the Horse and Hound Delgany, Co Wicklow during the Aer Lingus College Classic. American citizens, no matter where they are on the political spectrum, who need assistance with voter registration and have questions can get in-person help on site from 4 pm through the first half of the game.

Are you ready for some College Football? Join us Sat. AUG 29 from 4pm at the Horse & Hound in Delgany, Co Wicklow for a tailgate party. While you're there you'll be able to register & request your ballot, get info on volunteer opportunities, and join Democrats Abroad! pic.twitter.com/WAyKnadp7l — Democrats Abroad IRL (@DemsIRL) August 27, 2026

Voter registration events will also begin in earnest at on-campus events at both Trinity and UCD this fall to motivate turnout for the thousands of students studying from abroad.

Voter help can also be requested at VoteFromAbroad.org at any time.

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How many US voters are in Ireland?

According to Democrats Abroad Ireland, data from the US Government's Federal Voter Assistance Program 2024 Election Report suggested that there are more than 60k eligible US voters in Ireland, and that Ireland is one of the ten countries with the largest number of estimated overseas voting-age citizens.

The trend for Americans moving abroad suggests that there could be more American votes in Ireland than ever before, Democrats Abroad Ireland says.

Globally, less than 11% of US voters abroad participate in elections, "so this is a large population that can and should be motivated and mobilized to participate."

Democrats Abroad Ireland, now in its 28th year of registering American voters abroad across Ireland, is very enthusiastic about their role in this upcoming election.

"We know this election could be decided by the slimmest of margins," Ryan Friesen, the Chair of Democrats Abroad Ireland, said.

"Our goal is to get as many of these voters registered, and ballots requested early so that they can be received and counted in plenty of time.

"We have seen votes from abroad be the determining voter margins in key elections in battleground states, and we are energized that we can deliver those votes here from Ireland.

"While many voters in Ireland are from states like New York, New Jersey, California and Massachusetts, there are growing numbers of voters from battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona, Michigan and Ohio - and even states like North Carolina and Texas who are playing here this weekend have important Senate races going on that could determine control of the Senate and what happens next in America.”

Patti Shields, Vice Chairperson of Democrats Abroad Ireland, added: "We have been touched by the policies and the uncertainty of this administration, and our voices must be heard.

"By getting your ballot request early and your ballot returned well in advance of the election, we can all make a difference in the way America shows up for its citizens both at home and abroad."