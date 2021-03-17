New York Attorney General Letitia James has formally addressed the potential sale of the American Irish Historical Society building in Manhattan.

This news comes following the petitions by leaders in the Irish and Irish American communities in New York as well as the Irish government objecting to the sale of the American Irish Historical Society. The building at 991 Fifth Avenue in New York City has housed the American Irish Historical Society for more than 80 years.

In a statement issued on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, AG James said: “Like so many New Yorkers, I know the importance of honoring the spirit of our cultural institutions. The American Irish Historical Society building on Fifth Avenue has been a focal point of the Irish experience in America for decades, and I take the recent concerns regarding the future of the building seriously.

"We are vigilantly monitoring the situation, and I want to reassure Irish communities here and abroad that any potential transaction would not move forward without consent from my office or consent from the courts. Irish Americans are an integral part of the fabric of our nation, and we are better off because of their hard work, strength, compassion, and resilience.

"I firmly stand in support of the Irish-American community and this historic landmark, on St. Patrick’s Day and every day.”

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has not received a formal request from the American Irish Historical Society building regarding the sale of its building. The American Irish Historical Society is a nonprofit entity. Under state law, the sale of property by a nonprofit organization is contingent on approval by OAG or the New York State Supreme Court.

991 Fifth Avenue, the headquarters of the American Irish Historical Society, was placed on the market in January for more than $50 million. Brown Harris Stevens is managing the sale of the property.