The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sent a special message to Ireland for March 17, the country's national holiday, Saint Patrick's Day.

In a short film, made for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, Prince William and Kate Middleton wished the Irish a happy St. Patrick's Day.

Willam began by saying "Beannachtai na Feile Padraig oraibh [Happy St Patrick's Day]."

Kate said: "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick's Day."

Quite rightly, William responded, "How come you got that easy bit?"

The Royal couple reminisced about their March 2020 visit to Ireland, "We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic."

Kate added: "The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland."

William: "We know that for Irish people all around the world today won't be the same as normal, but we hope that you can celebrate safely in any case."

The couple signed off their message by saying: "Happy St Patrick's Day."

As the Cambridges mentioned, they visited Ireland in March 2020. During their visit they visited the Dublin Garden of Remembrance, the Guinness Storehouse, when for a walk up Howth Head and even tried their hand at hurling (the ancient Gaelic game).

Ordinarily, William and Kate attend the St. Patrick's Day parade with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. The Duke gives the salute to his men and the Duchess hands out shamrocks to the officers. Last year the event did not take place as most of the battalion were deployed overseas. This year the pandemic has scuppered their plans however the battalion does have reason to celebrate in their new mascot, their nine-month-old Irish wolfhound Turlough Mór.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

* Originally published on our sister site, British Heritage Travel.