The Aisling Irish Community Center in Yonkers, New York is delighted to announce the Mulcahy Scholarship Program.

Denis Mulcahy, Founder and Chairman of Project Children, has been a board member of the Aisling Center since 1995. In honor of the hard work and achievements of Project Children and the dedication of the Mulcahy family, we feel it is truly rewarding to give back to students living in America.

The Mulcahy Scholarship is now doing the reverse of Project Children by sending students from the USA to Ireland to experience a two-week camp that will further their education.

“This is our first year to offer this program, and the scholarship committee has selected Conor James as their inaugural recipient of the scholarship,” stated Caitriona Clarke, Board Chairperson. Conor is a student at Don Bosco Preparatory High School, Ramsey, New Jersey.

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We are delighted to form a partnership with the Celtic Irish American Academy in Galway, which is a successful program run by Brian Fahy and his daughter, Dr. Johanna Clancy.

This family-run program is founded and managed by Brian Fahy and his daughter, Dr. Johanna Clancy. The duo had the idea for creating a program like this for quite some time, motivated by strong family and business ties in the United States, deep knowledge and appreciation of the United States-Irish relationship, and a combined 40 years’ experience in the second and third level education sector.

The Celtic Irish American Academy (CIAA) summer program offers a unique, transformational experience for students from the United States that adds significant long-term value to the personal development and career outcomes.

Students will also enjoy cultural experiences throughout the two-week program. For more information on this program, go to CelticIrishAmericanAcademy.com.

Aisling Irish Community Center plans to expand the scholarship program following this year’s participation so that more U.S.-based students will benefit from this wonderful opportunity.

Aisling Irish Community Center also provides the following programs and services: Irish arts and cultural program which includes classes in Irish language, music and dance; senior program including a free lunch on Tuesdays; parent and toddler playgroup; assistance with employment & accommodation; legal and immigration referrals; classes for children include art, karate, and drama; and weekly AA meetings.

Our educational, cultural and welfare programs at the center benefit over 900 people each week while our feed the homeless program serves hundreds of New York’s homeless on a weekly basis.

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The latest addition to our programs is “Foróige”, a youth leadership program, the overarching aim of which is to enable young people to involve themselves consciously and actively in their own development and in the development of society.

Having identified that there was a major deficiency in terms of youth and adolescent programs in the neighborhood, particularly for those who are not into sports and outdoor activities. Aisling Irish Center set up a Foróige club to provide a safe place for young people to hang out, meet new friends, and have a voice.

For more information on Aisling Irish Community Center, go to AislingCenter.org.

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