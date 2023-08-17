Aer Lingus has announced a new direct service to Denver, Colorado and the re-launch of the Minneapolis-St. Paul route, both taking off from Dublin as part of its summer 2024 program.

The new additions will bring the total number of Aer Lingus routes operated between Ireland and North America to 18. The airline says the expansion reflects the airline’s commitment to its Dublin Hub strategy, not just between Ireland and North America, but also offering seamless connections to Europe.

Flights to Minneapolis-St Paul commence on April 29th, 2024, increasing from four times weekly to a daily year-round service from next October. Dublin to Denver flights, which will also operate four times a week, will begin from May 17th, 2024.

We’re delighted to announce a new direct service between Dublin and Denver 🇺🇸☘️ We’ll be flying 4 times a week from 17 May 2024 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hhsb1HYWMf — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) August 17, 2023

Passengers departing from these cities can also enjoy the convenience of onward connections to 20 European cities via Dublin.

Speaking at the launch of the new Aer Lingus transatlantic routes, Aer Lingus Chief Executive, Lynne Embleton said:

“With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long-established Irish American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic.

“Denver and Minneapolis-St Paul are significant business destinations within the US and the new Aer Lingus routes facilitate corporate links and connectivity between Europe and North America, through our Dublin Hub. Denver’s position as the ‘Gateway to the Rockies’ and its outdoor appeal, from world-class skiing to hiking, opens up a whole new US experience to leisure travellers from Ireland and Europe.

“This summer has been our biggest yet, with 2.25 million seats to North America and the successful addition of Cleveland, Ohio to our network. We are confident in our growth strategy and look forward to welcoming customers onboard these two new routes next year.’’

More good news! 🥳 Thrilled to announce we’re relaunching our service between Dublin and Minneapolis-St Paul from 29 April 2024 ☘️🇺🇸 Choose from 4 weekly flights! We can’t wait to welcome you on board ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GMyZrmsJ9R — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) August 17, 2023

Situated against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is a leading destination for leisure travel and a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, with spectacular scenery and hiking.

The city itself offers plenty of culture and art and has a vibrant nightlife, with iconic concerts at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and local craft breweries Denver's Mile High City caters to a diverse range of interests.

While Minneapolis and St. Paul are two cities with distinct personalities divided by the Mississippi River, each offering something unique to Irish visitors. Most famously, Minneapolis is home to the Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment centre in the United States and the number one tourist destination in the entire Midwest.

Travellers will also be impressed by the variety of outdoor activities and water sports on offer with 13 lakes across the region and over 500 golf courses in the state.