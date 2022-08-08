Margaret Atwood, the multi-award-winning author of "The Handmaid's Tale," will headline Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council’s The Poetry Weekender in September.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in association with Poetry Ireland has announced The Poetry Weekender, a two-day celebration of poetry taking place at dlr LexIcon and its environs on September 17 and 18.

Programmed by dlr Poet-in-Residence Jessica Traynor and Poetry Ireland, The Poetry Weekender is funded by Creative Ireland.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is delighted to partner with Poetry Ireland on The Poetry Weekender which will give audiences on the opportunity to hear from some of the best poets writing today including the incredible and inspirational Margaret Atwood as well as an abundance of home-grown talent.” said An Cathaoirleach, Councillor Mary Hanafin.

The Poetry Weekender program includes a poetry masterclass with Costa Prize-winner Hannah Lowe, a words + music workshop for teens with musician Farah Elle, and a Gingko walk around Dún Laoghaire led by poets Rosamund Taylor and Katie Donovan.

"The Carbon Project," a new pamphlet of eco-poetry edited by Jessica Traynor and the culmination of workshops given to local writers during her residency, will be launched as part of The Poetry Weekender. Contributors include Sree Sen, Monica de Bhailís, Charlotte Buckley, Jane Robinson and more.

“dlr County Council is thrilled to celebrate the culmination of a year’s work by our poet in residence Jessica Traynor with The Poetry Weekender which will showcase a wealth of poetic talent. With readings, masterclasses, a poetry walk and some music thrown into the mix, this promises to be a fantastic weekend for poetry enthusiasts," said Frank Curran, CEO, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

There will also be a celebration of the latest issue of the "Poetry Ireland Review," edited by Professor Gerald Dawe with ‘Poetry Ireland Review by the Sea,' featuring readings by celebrated poets Jean O’Brien, Simon Ó Faoláin, John O’Donnell, and Moya Cannon.

Saturday’s headline event at dlr LexIcon Studio features Costa Prize-winner Hannah Lowe, Varuna Writer’s Residency recipient Catherine Phil MacCarthy, Forward Prize winner Stephen Sexton and poet and musician Maija Sofia.

The Poetry Weekender will culminate on Sunday, September 18, with the headline event The Poetry of Margaret Atwood, at the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire.

Although best known for her bestselling novels such as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Oryx and Crake," Margaret Atwood is also one of the world's most significant contemporary poets.

At the event, she will read from her latest poetry collection "Dearly." Atwood will also talk about her poetry influences and the state of the world in what promises to be a fascinating conversation with author, archivist, and scholar Catriona Crowe.

Tickets for Margaret Atwood are available from Pavilion Theatre. Tickets for all other events will be available on dlr Arts and Poetry Ireland.