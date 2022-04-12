Here are ten unique Irish phrases that resonate down through the years.

When God made the Irish, he made them poetic. Enjoy!

1) You’ve got your own growing to do no matter how tall your grandfather was.

11

2) If you’re lucky enough to be Irish; you’re lucky enough.

11



3)The test of the heart is trouble, and it always comes with years, and the smile that is worth the praises of earth is the smile that shines through the tears.

11

4) I believe in the sun when it's not shining, I believe in love even when I feel it not, I believe in God even when he is silent.

11



5) Who gossips with you will gossip about you.

11

6) The day of the storm is not the day to thatch.

11



7) What is nearest the heart is nearest the mouth.

11

8) Dung hills rise and castles fall.

11



9) A silent mouth is the sweetest sound.

11

10) It is better to be a coward for a minute than dead for the rest of your life.

11

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

* Originally published in June 2014. Updated in 2022.