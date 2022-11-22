Evolution Gaming is arguably the best live dealer casino software provider in the world today, and one of the company's most popular live dealer roulette games is called Live Lightning Roulette.

Here, you can learn more about this famous live dealer casino game, plus you can also find out where you can play. If you enjoy playing Live Lightning Roulette, several other similar games you may want to check out are also listed below.

What is Live Lightning Roulette

Live Lightning Roulette is a state-of-the-art live dealer casino game that's brought to you by Evolution Gaming – one of the world's top providers of licensed live dealer games. It's based on European Roulette, which means that it has one green zero and the numbers 1-36, unlike the American version, which has two green zeros. In other words, your odds of landing a winner are slightly better in European Roulette. The aim of this game is to try and guess where the roulette ball comes to land after it has finished spinning around the roulette wheel.

What are the odds of winning?

You can play this famous roulette game from as little as $/€/£0.20 per round up to $/€/£2,000.00 per round, and the odds are as follows:

● A winning straight-up bet generally pays 35:1 (however, in Lightning Roulette, it pays 30:1)

● A winning split bet pays 17:1

● A winning street bet pays 11:1

● A winning corner/four bet pays 8:1

● A winning line bet pays 5:1

● A winning column/dozen bet pays 2:1

● A winning odd/even, red/black or numbers 1-18/19-36 bet pays 1:1

What's so special about Live Lightning Roulette

Remember to place your bets before the countdown timer reaches zero; otherwise, you will miss out on that round of betting, and you will have to wait for the next round to begin. As soon as a new round starts, anywhere from one to five randomly selected numbers on the betting table will be struck by a bolt of lightning, and a random 50x to 500x Win Multiplier value will be applied to each number that's struck. If you place a winning Straight Up bet on one of the multiplier numbers, your prize will automatically be boosted by the multiplier value that's on display. Don't forget, a winning Straight Up bet WITHOUT a lighting multiplier pays 30:1 and NOT 35:1. These Lightning Multipliers are what make this game so special.

More details about Live Lightning Roulette

Lightning Roulette is only available in the real money mode. It takes just seconds to launch in most web browsers, and it's now available to play at several fully licensed online casinos. You can play this game using either a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer, and it's available 24 hours per day.

More great Live Dealer Roulette games from Evolution Gaming

If you enjoy playing Live Lightning Roulette from Evolution Gaming and want more similar games, then you may also like to try Live Roulette (European Roulette), Live XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, Live Immersive Roulette, and Live Gold Bar Roulette, to name just a few great games.