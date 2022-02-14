The Government of Ireland has announced its 2022 St. Patrick's Day programme which will see the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and Government Ministers travel to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: "In-person Ministerial level visits were possible only in a very limited way in 2020 and not at all in 2021. This year’s St. Patrick’s Day programme will see a promotional programme of 33 high-level visits abroad which will take place in line with local Covid-19 public health guidelines.

"The central message of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day is that Ireland is reopening, and the international programme will focus on the theme of Rebuilding Connections & Supporting Communities across the globe.

"St. Patrick’s Day is the primary flagship for realizing the ambition of the Government’s ‘Global Ireland’ programme to promote Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, study, and invest, with an integrated, all of Government, Team Ireland approach.

"In this centenary year of the foundation of the State, and as Ireland marks the fiftieth anniversary of accession to the EEC, Ministers will underline Ireland’s commitment to the European Union, reinforce Ireland’s commitment to protecting the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland, and celebrate our heritage and renew our links with our global Diaspora and business leaders.

"The hugely successful ‘Global Greening’ initiative will continue this year, with over 600 iconic landmark buildings around the world planned to be lit up green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day."

The Department shared its objectives for its St. Patrick's Day 2022 programme:

Recognize the resilience and solidarity of Irish people everywhere throughout the pandemic.

Acknowledge the Irish overseas and emphasize the importance of our Diaspora, whose connections to Ireland have been so severely impacted by the pandemic.

Reconnect and strengthen relationships with key political leaders, business leaders, decision-makers, influencers, and stakeholders across the world.

Celebrate the country's contemporary and traditional arts, culture, and heritage.

Highlight key national initiatives including EU50, Ireland’s Council of Europe Presidency, Centenary 1922, and Ulysses 100.

Enhance international understanding of Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, invest, trade with, and study.

Widen and deepen international appreciation of Ireland’s values, policies, culture, diversity, and global impact, including Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council and in UN Peacekeeping.

Enhance Ireland’s reputation, visibility, and influence.

Where in-person events are not possible due to the pandemic, Ireland’s network of Diplomatic missions will host a series of online community, business and cultural events. This will include country-specific ‘virtual receptions’ that will be broadcast on St. Patrick’s Day.

A St. Patrick’s Day Hub 2022 will be set up on an enhanced Ireland.ie website, making available in one place content that will highlight St. Patrick’s Day schedules, and signpost visitors to the websites and information across the Government system.

The following visits will take place as part of the St. Patrick’s Day programmme:

Taoiseach: London, UK; Washington D.C, USA

Tánaiste: Colombia; Chile

Minister Ryan: New York, USA

Minister Donohoe: The Netherlands; London, UK

Minister McGrath: San Francisco, USA; Vancouver, Canada

Minister Martin: Argentina

Minister O’Brien: UAE (Expo)

Minister Coveney: Minister on call/Engagements on island of Ireland

Minister Foley: Boston, USA

Minister Humphreys: No travel

Minister O’Gorman: New York, USA; Philadelphia, USA

Minister Harris: France

Minister McEntee: Savannah, USA

Minister Donnelly: Austin, USA

Minister McConalogue: Canada

Minister of State Chambers: L.A., USA

Minister of State Hackett: Greece

Minister of State Naughton: Australia; New Zealand

Minister of State Byrne: Italy

Minister of State O’Donovan: Chicago, USA

Minister of State Smyth: Spain; Portugal

Minister of State Madigan: Slovenia

Minister of State Heydon: Lebanon

Minister of State Rabbitte: Romania

Minister of State Brophy: Mexico

Minister of State O’Brien: Finland

Minister of State Burke: Japan; South Korea

Minister of State Noonan: No travel

Minister of State Troy: India

Minister of State English: Sweden

Minister of State Butler: Belgium

Minister of State Feighan: Poland

Minister of State Collins: Croatia

Minister of State Fleming: North of England; Scotland, UK

Minister of State Browne: Czech Republic

Attorney General: Washington D.C., USA