IrishCentral Happy Hour is delighted to bring something different to our audiences during the COVID-19 and today it's a live work out with Queens GAA team, the Shannon Gaels, at 5pm EST today.

As we all stay at home to help our health services fight the coronavirus pandemic it's important to make sure that we keep ourselves physically and mentally well. While we might be slightly restricted in how far we can travel that doesn't mean we have to miss our workouts right!?

The Queens, New York, Gaelic Athletics Association (GAA) team, the Shannon Gaels, have been doing sterling work to keep their community moving during the COVID-19 outbreak and today, at 5pm EST, we'll join them lives on Facebook for a home workout.

Since New York went in to lockdown, over a month ago now, David McNamara, the Shannon Gaels Games Development Officer, and other team members have been posting fitness videos online.

McNamara told IrishCentral said the idea for these videos was conjured up by Shannon Gaels Club Chairman and himself.

"We wanted to remain in contact with all our members in a fun and interactive way and the best way to do this nowadays is through social media."

These videos also act as a way to show Shannon Gaels members, including the younger members, that just because the season has been put on hold the GAA continues and they'll all be back on the pitch soon.

"The videos and workouts are really a fun way to break up the day in a healthy way," said David.

"I also wanted to show that a fun workout can be done with little to no space or equipment. Most of the Facebook live workouts have been done from my own apartment."

With over a month of workouts under his belt, he says the reactions has been fantastic.

"Our younger members and parents can either watch the workouts live or replay later when their schedule suits. We have received so many videos of our members completing our challenges and drills and we have had many individuals reaching out and expressing their appreciation for what we are doing.

"We have received messages from clubs all over the east coast who have tuned into the workouts and it really means a lot that people are taking part."

During these difficult and often quite stressful or anxiety-inducing times we asked McNamara what advice he would give those watching. His response?

"Keep as active as they possibly can right now. Exercise is crucial for our physical fitness, keeping our mind active and for lifting our mood. Whether you get out for an hour of exercise or only 20 minutes, it’s hugely important to keep your body moving.

"Try new things while we all have the time at home now also. Attempt some baking, knitting or learning new things through research, our brains need to be stimulated and that can be difficult when we are restricted to being at home so much."

About the Shannon Gaels

The Shannon Gaels Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) Club was founded in April 2002 in Queens, New York. They are the only underage GAA club serving the children of Queens, Brooklyn, and parts of Long Island at all age levels. The club takes pride in providing the youth of our community with an invaluable opportunity to develop their athletic skills while learning the values of teamwork and sportsmanship.

For more information on the team visit www.shannongaels.org, follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

