All the way from Belfast, the New York - New Belfast conference will be streamed online bringing together leadership tasked in the fight against COVID-19 in both great cities.

Now in its 11th year, 2020's New York - New Belfast conference has gone online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Access is free and the conference will run online today, June 12, from 1.30pm to 6.30pm IST.

This year's theme is "The Rebuilding Journey". New York - New Belfast will focus on how the two cities can recover from the impact of COVID-19 and learn from their unique experiences in combating the disease and its severe implications for citizens.

The 2020 New York - New Belfast conference will bring together Stormont Executive ministers and New York politicians, as well as business, tech, and cultural leaders from both sides of the Atlantic. This conference is an opportunity to exchange ideas and plans for the recovery of societies post-coronavirus.

New York - New Belfast will also pay tribute to those leading the recovery and provide a platform for three Irish American initiatives heading the relief effort: Sláinte 2020, Meitheal, and the Ireland Funds.

Speakers New York - New Belfast include:

- Bill Mulrow, Co-Chair New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board

- Tom DiNapoli, Comptroller, New York State

- Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), 25th District, New York City Council, and Chair Finance Committee

- Alison Metcalfe, Executive VP, USA & Canada, Tourism Ireland

- Michael J.Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, New York

- Diane Dodds, Economy Minister NI Executive

- Conor Murphy MLA, NI Executive Finance Minister

- New York Congresswoman Kathleen Rice will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Rebuilding our Battered Cities’.

