The New York - New Belfast Conference, a major transatlantic conference celebrating and forging links between Belfast and New York, will move online this year for the first time bringing together some of the senior leadership tasked with the fight against coronavirus in both cities.

The 11th annual ‘New York – New Belfast’ Conference will take place virtually in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel. Usually held over three days in New York City, this year’s free to access conference will take place on 12 June with hundreds expected to log on.

The theme of this year’s conference will be ‘The Rebuilding Journey’, focusing in on how the two cities can recover from the impact of COVID-19 and learn from their unique experiences in combating the disease and its severe implications for citizens.

Bringing together the Stormont Executive ministers and New York politicians, as well as business, tech, and cultural leaders from both sides of the Atlantic, the conference is an opportunity to exchange ideas and plans for the recovery of societies post-coronavirus.

It will also salute those leading the recovery and provide a platform for three Irish American initiatives heading the relief effort: Sláinte 2020, Meitheal, and the Ireland Funds.

Confirmed speakers at the virtual New York – New Belfast’ Conference include:

Bill Mulrow, Co-Chair New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board

Tom DiNapoli, Comptroller, New York State

Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), 25 th District, New York City Council, and Chair Finance Committee

District, New York City Council, and Chair Finance Committee Alison Metcalfe, Executive VP, USA & Canada, Tourism Ireland

Michael J.Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, New York

Diane Dodds, Economy Minister NI Executive

Conor Murphy MLA, NI Executive Finance Minister

New York Congresswoman Kathleen Rice will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Rebuilding our Battered Cities’.

“Year after year, the New York – New Belfast conference serves as an important event to promote collaboration and to strengthen the social and economic connections between our cultures," she said.

“As we work to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, this type of engagement and information sharing will be critical to overcome this global crisis together. While we won’t be able to gather in person, I have no doubt this year’s conference will be successful once again and lead to a valuable exchange of knowledge and best practices.”

Registration for the conference is free but attendees are encouraged to donate to the conference’s COVID-19 appeals raising funds for healthcare workers: Meitheal in New York and the Robin Hood Appeal in Belfast. To register and for full program information, visit www.aisling-events.com.

