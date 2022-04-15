The Ladies Gaelic Football Association of New York (LGFANY) will host its Empowering Women event both in-person and via live stream this Saturday, April 16 at 3:30 pm EST from Rory Dolan's on McLean Avenue in Yonkers, NY.

The Empowering Women in Sport event on April 16 will mark the LGFANY's milestone 30th anniversary of its founding in 1992, and celebrate the past, present, and future of ladies and girls playing Gaelic Football in New York.

Saturday's event will explore the themes of empowering women in sport, leveling out the playing field between ladies and men, and increasing participation, visibility, and support for ladies and young girls playing Gaelic Games in New York.

The event, being hosted in persona and via live stream below, will feature four moderated panel discussions, as well as "Journey to Thirty," a virtual presentation on the History of Ladies Gaelic Football in New York.

Panel 1: Reeling in the Years

This panel will feature Ladies Players who started the Association 30 years ago and played in the first-ever Competitive Ladies Games in New York. Panelists will chat about the challenges they faced in starting the association, how the association was developed, funding, fond memories, roadblocks, connectivity, community, and how far the Association has come in 30 Years. Reeling In The Years will be moderated by ESPN Commentator Tommy Smyth, who commentated on the first-ever New York Ladies GAA Championship Final played in Van Cortlandt Park in 1992.

Panel 2: “I Play County”

This panel will be comprised of star-studded ladies players who have worn the New York jersey from the 90s to now. We will hear about what Ladies Gaelic Football means to these talented players and their highlights of wearing the New York jersey at the highest level, competing in the Junior All Ireland Championship in Ireland, and playing in Croke Park.

Panel 3: Stars of Today

We will hear from some of New York Ladies GAA Club players of today, from newly formed clubs to the old faithfuls. This discussion will focus on the role sports, activity, and community plays in our own health and wellness. This Panel will also discuss the state of affairs within Ladies Gaelic Football and how it can improve. Moderated by Sophie Colgan.

Panel 4: The Future is Bright

The final panel will look to the future of girls and women in GAA What work is needed to build upon the incredible development work done for Ladies Gaelic football in NY over the past 30 years and what is needed to inspire generations of young girls coming through. This panel will include multiple generations of ladies’ players in the same family, as well as youth and development volunteers.

Journey to Thirty: A Virtual Presentation

By Simon Gillespie and Sharon Redican, this presentation charts the journey from 1992 to 2022 and how the Ladies Gaelic Football of Association of NY has made History.

Saturday's event will be used as an open forum to discuss how to can increase visibility, interest, and support of Ladies Gaelic Football in New York.

Tickets for the in-person event are $30 and the live stream is free. Raffle tickets are also available - $20 for one ticket and $50 for three tickets. Donations will be gladly accepted with all proceeds going to the LGFANY.

Saturday's Empowering Women in Sport event will be held the day before the New York Men's GAA team takes on Sligo in Gaelic Park for the Connacht Championship. Prior to Sunday's New York - Sligo match, the New York Ladies team will play an exhibition match at 10 am, also in Gaelic Park. Gaels visiting from Ireland for Sunday's matches are encouraged to attend Saturday afternoon's event, not far from Gaelic Park.

You can learn more about the April 16 event at EmpoweringWomenNY.com. Learn more about New York Ladies GAA on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Global Irish GAA Love GAA? Share your local GAA and keep in touch with the community around the world on our Global Irish GAA group.