One of America's most recognisable political commentators and Democratic strategists, Maria Cardona, will make her first visit to Ireland this August when she headlines the 2026 Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co. Wexford, for an exclusive conversation examining the future of the Democratic Party, the state of American democracy and the political forces shaping the United States.

Cardona's appearance offers Irish audiences a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential Democratic insiders of the past two decades. A veteran political strategist, communications expert and CNN and CNN Español political commentator, Cardona has worked at the very highest levels of American politics.

Maria was senior adviser and spokesperson to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and served on the campaign’s Hispanic outreach team. During the 2008 general election, Maria was a key surrogate for the Obama for America campaign, a role she revisited in the 2012 presidential election.

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Additionally, Maria served as an informal advisor to the Biden Campaign in 2020. Throughout her career, she has advised presidents, cabinet secretaries, major corporations and advocacy organisations while becoming one of the most respected voices analysing American politics for international audiences.

On Saturday, 29 August, Cardona will take to the stage at St Michael's Theatre in New Ross for "Who Are We? Reflections on the Democratic Party and America Today", a one-to-one interview with Dr Stacey L. Connaughton, Professor of Leadership Communication at Purdue University.

Internationally recognised for her work on political leadership, communication and public diplomacy, Dr Connaughton will guide a wide-ranging conversation exploring the evolution of the Democratic Party, political leadership in a deeply polarised America and the changing relationship between citizens, government and the media.

Maria will reflect on her career to date, the state of the Democratic Party today, immigration and other issues she has advocated passionately for, in conversation with Purdue University’s Stacey Connaughton. In this exclusive one-on-one interview, discover the behind-the-scenes motivations and strategies behind the legendary Obama electoral machine from one of America’s leading political strategists.

Her career has been defined by advocacy on issues including comprehensive immigration reform, voting rights, healthcare, equal pay, environmental protection and expanding economic opportunity for underrepresented communities.

Before joining the private sector, she served as Communications Director for the Democratic National Committee and as Chief Spokesperson for the US Immigration and Naturalisation Service during the Clinton Administration, giving her unparalleled experience at the intersection of politics, government and public policy.

Commenting on the announcement, Kennedy Summer School Director Charles Larkin says: "Maria Cardona has spent her career at the heart of American politics and public affairs. Few commentators can match her first-hand experience of presidential campaigns, Democratic administrations and the major policy debates that continue to shape the United States.

"Her conversation with Dr Stacey Connaughton will offer audiences a unique opportunity to go beyond the headlines and gain a deeper understanding of the political forces influencing America and, increasingly, the wider world."

Running from August 26-29, the Kennedy Summer School brings together leading figures from journalism, politics, diplomacy, academia and the arts to explore the issues shaping Ireland and the world.

Among the highlights of the 2026 programme are the annual Speakers' Lunch with acclaimed foreign correspondent Lara Marlowe, the Noel Whelan Interview featuring Pat Kenny in conversation with Sinéad McSweeney, a special evening exploring Bob Dylan and the Kennedy era with Professor Anne Margaret Daniel and more, and major discussions on the future of the transatlantic alliance, online safety, American politics and the centenary of Fianna Fáil.

Set between New Ross and the John F. Kennedy Arboretum, the festival continues to honour President Kennedy's enduring legacy by fostering thoughtful debate, celebrating culture and strengthening the ties between Ireland and America.

Maria Cardona will appear in conversation with Dr Stacey L. Connaughton on Saturday, 29 August, from 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm at St Michael's Theatre, New Ross, as part of the 2026 Kennedy Summer School.

Further details and ticket information are available at www.kennedysummerschool.ie.