Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 kicks off in Belfast this Sunday, August 2, running through Sunday, August 9.

Some 800,000 visitors are expected to fill Belfast as the city hosts the event, the biggest celebration of Irish music and culture, for the very first time.

More than 200 events are planned across venues and local neighborhoods, spanning music, dance and cultural activity, as well as All-Ireland competitions and concerts.

But if you're not one of the hundreds of thousands heading to Belfast for the Fleadh's 75th anniversary, there are plenty of ways to tune in from abroad.

Throughout the week, Fleadh coverage will be provided by RTÉ on RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ One, and the online RTÉ Player. TG4 will also be providing coverage via the TG4 online player and its social platforms @TG4TV and @TradTG4.

Additionally, Comhaltas will live stream some competitions online.

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Fleadh coverage - Wednesday, August 5

7 - 9 am - RTÉ Radio 1, Morning Ireland: Live from RTÉ Studio, Belfast

3 - 5 pm - RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Ríl an Rodaí: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

3 - 5 pm - Ulster University: Tutor's Concert

7 - 9 pm - RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Ceol Binn ó na Beanna: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

Fleadh coverage - Thursday, August 6

11 - 12 pm - Live music from the RTÉ stage: Writers Square

3 - 5pm - RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Ríl an Rodaí: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

7 - 9 pm – RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Ceol Binn ó na Beanna: On the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

9:30 pm - TG4’s Fleadh26: Brian Kennedy, The Hothouse Flowers, Tim Edey, Talisk, The Johnny Quinn Macs, Jessica Willis Fisher, Michael McGovern, The Unprepared, Gary Hastings, Mná An Chomhaltais, Steve Cooney & Caoilte Ó Cuanaigh Music Generation Cavan/Monaghan Cross Border Youth Folk Orchestra (with Michael Rooney, Máirtín O’Connor, Bríd Harper, Niall Hanna)

Fleadh coverage - Friday, August 7

10 - 4 pm – RTÉ 100 Exhibition: Belfast Central Library

11 - 12 pm – RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Barrscéalta: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

2- 3 pm - RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Aniar Aduaidh: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

2:30 pm - TradTG4 YouTube: Uilleann Pipes competition

3 - 5pm – RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Ríl an Rodaí: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

5 pm - TradTG4 YouTube: Miscellaneous Instrument competition

7 - 9pm - RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Ceol Binn ó na Beanna: On the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

9:30 pm - TG4’s Fleadh26: Lúnasa, Clare Sands, The Kilfenora Céilí Band, Project Smok, David Keenan, Tim Edey, J.P. Cormier, Cedar Dobson, Lúan, Sexy Tadhg, Niamh Noade, Dolores Keane Tribute, Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland

Fleadh coverage - Saturday, August 8

11 am –12 pm - Live Music: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

1 - 2 pm - Live Music: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

1:30 pm - TradTG4 YouTube: Banjo competition

3 - 4 pm - Live Music: Live from the RTÉ stage, Writers Square

5 pm - TradTG4 YouTube: Harp competition

2:30 pm - TradTG4 YouTube: Duets competition

9 - 10 pm - RTÉ Radio 1, Céilí House: Live from the Gig Rig

9:30 pm - TG4’s Fleadh26: Foy Vance, Dónal Lunny, Zoë Conway, Kevin Burke, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Niamh Keady, Tabbal, Déanta, Pólca 4, Peter Street, Lisa Knapp, Gerry Diver, Trip, Janet Harbison, Windborne, Dermot Byrne, Jim Murray, Noriana Kennedy, Sam Carey

Fleadh coverage - Sunday, August 9

10 am - TradTG4 YouTube: Céilí Bands (U12) competition

11 am -12:15 pm – RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta, Aifreann an Domhnaigh: Live from St Patrick’s Cathedral

5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - TradTG4 YouTube: Senior Céilí Bands competition

9:30 pm: TG4’s Fleadh26: Bow Brothers, Andy Irvine, Joshua Burnside, Karan Casey, Niall Vallely, Niwel Tsumbu, Enda Scahill, Joel Andersson, Neil Martin, Stephen Rea, Mec Lir, Gary Curley, Stephen McKee, Moya Brennan Tribute, The Piper’s Club Céilí Band