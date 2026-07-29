Glen Hansard, the Dublin busker turned Academy Award winner, has died at the age of 56. Tributes have flooded in from across Ireland and the wider music world as fans come to terms with the loss of one of the country's most beloved artists.

Glen Hansard's publicist confirmed on Wednesday morning that the musician had passed away following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Strawberry Beds in Chapelizod, Dublin, in the early hours of the day. A statement from his management team, ATC Management, said his family was deeply shocked and heartbroken, and asked for privacy at what it called an extremely difficult time. The statement added that the family was grateful for the support it had already received and thanked the emergency services who attended the scene. Police have confirmed the crash remains under investigation, and no further details about the circumstances have been released.

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The news spread quickly across Ireland on Wednesday, prompting an immediate response from the country's political and cultural leaders. Former President Michael D Higgins remembered Hansard as "a troubadour whose gift for storytelling brought so much joy to audiences."

Current President Catherine Connolly praised The Frames as "one of the leaders of the thriving wave of Irish bands" that emerged in the 1990s and inspired a generation of young musicians.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote on social media that he was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard," and extended his sympathies to Hansard's wife Maire, his son Christy, and the wider circle of family, friends and bandmates.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard. A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years. My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 29, 2026

Minister for Arts and Culture Patrick O'Donovan said Hansard "consistently poured passion and vulnerability into every note," adding that his impact would last for generations in Irish music.

Fellow musicians were equally quick to respond. Mike Scott of The Waterboys wrote, "Travel on well, Buddy. You made your dreams come true."

Dundalk singer David Keenan said that "no one did more to pull others up on to the ship," crediting Hansard with lifting up younger musicians throughout his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Keenan (@davidkeenanmuso)

Andrew Strong, who starred alongside Hansard in "The Commitments", wrote simply, "I'm devastated to hear the sad news Glen Hansard has passed away."

Actress Rachel Zegler shared a series of photos with Hansard on social media, writing, "Oh, I will love you forever. Rest now, my friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

The National Concert Hall, where Hansard performed on many memorable occasions, called him "an artist of extraordinary talent, integrity and compassion" who used his music to highlight social injustice and celebrate shared humanity.

A book of condolence has since opened in Dublin for members of the public to share their own memories and messages, reflecting the scale of affection felt for a musician who never lost his connection to ordinary people despite his international success.

Life and legacy

Glen James Hansard was born on April 21, 1970, in Ballymun, Dublin. His path into music began when his headmaster encouraged him to leave school and take his guitar to the streets, and Hansard spent years busking on Grafton Street before his career took shape. In 1990 he formed The Frames, the band that remained close to his heart for more than three decades and helped define a generation of Irish rock music.

His acting career began almost by chance when a friend suggested he audition for Alan Parker's 1991 film "The Commitments". Hansard was cast as guitarist Outspan Foster, and the film became a BAFTA-winning sensation, introducing him to audiences far beyond Ireland.

Music remained his true passion, and in 2007 he starred in John Carney's low-budget film "Once" alongside Czech musician Markéta Irglová. The film became a global success, and the song the pair wrote together, Falling Slowly, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. Their nervous, heartfelt performance at the ceremony remains one of the most genuine moments in Oscars history.

Hansard went on to enjoy a rich solo career beginning with 2012's "Rhythm and Repose", and in 2002 he became the original presenter of RTE's "Other Voices", helping establish one of Ireland's most treasured live music showcases. Beyond the stage, he was known for organizing an annual Christmas Eve busk in Dublin in support of homeless charities, drawing appearances over the years from artists including Bono, Imelda May and Shane MacGowan.

In 2020, Hansard married Maire Saaritsa, and the couple welcomed a son, Christy, in 2022. He often spoke about fatherhood as a profound shift in perspective that brought him great joy, and the family divided their time between Ireland and Saaritsa's native Finland.

He is survived by his wife Maire, his son Christy, and a global community of fans who found in his music a companion for both their struggles and their joys.