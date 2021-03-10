Irish Ambassador to the U.S. Daniel Mulhall has unveiled plans for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration of Irish America, which he will host on St. Patrick’s night, March 17, with Ireland’s consuls general in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

“Titled Shades of Green, the program will feature performers from across America and Ireland, as well as more than a dozen exceptional Irish Americans who will reflect on the community’s history and traditions as well as the resilience we have shown in response to Covid-19,” a press release noted.

“Alongside a special St. Patrick’s Day message from Taoiseach Micheal Martin, the evening will include a poetic tribute to President Biden and a commemoration of those our community has lost over the past year.

“Amongst the artists contributing to the celebration are Rosanne Cash, Eimear Noone, We Banjo 3, Kíla, Aoife O’Donovan, Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, Nora Brown with Megan Downes, Morgan Bullock, Gregory Harrington, Danielle Enblom, Aedin Moloney, Patrick Dexter, and the Arturo O’Farrill Quartet.

“Nowhere in the world celebrates St Patrick’s Day like America. This year, because of Covid, there may be no large parades down Fifth Avenue or green rivers through Chicago. But while we can’t gather in person, we can come together as a community,” Mulhall said.

“We’ve arranged this program on March 17 to celebrate Irish America in all its many vibrant shades. And we want to invite the widest possible audience to join us for the occasion.’’

Shades of Green has been developed in partnership with a range of Irish community organizations, including the Association of Irish and Celtic Festival; Irish Arts Center in New York; Irish Network USA; the Network of Irish Cultural Centers of North America; and the New York Irish Center, as well as Culture Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

The program will be broadcast on www.ireland.ie/usa from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, March 17. This page will go live a few days before the event.

To register your attendance and for further information, sign up via Eventbrite for Shades of Green – St Patrick’s Day Celebration of Irish-America. Questions may be directed to eventswashington@dfa.ie.