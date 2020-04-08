Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers has announced new locations for its second donation drive that is to take place this Friday, April 10.

Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers, a mission launched in the spirit of traditional Irish meitheal, has announced expanded drop-off locations for this Friday, April 10 following a hugely successful first run last week.

While organizers are encouraging monetary donations via their GoFundMe page, they are additionally requesting the following much-needed personal protection equipment (PPEs) which can be immediately used:

N95 or N99 masks (commonly used in construction)

Tyvek Suits: hooded "bunny" suits or non-hooded variety

Gloves, rubber or nitrile

Face shields

Goggles

The following specific cleaning supplies are also being requested:

Any cleaning wipes or liquid that is 70% alcohol or above

Bleach or bleach-based cleaning products

Anything specifically labeled as viricidal

Hand Sanitizer

Organizers said that one of the side-effects of PPE use is dehydration, so they are also requesting bottled water and sports drinks that are electrolyte-based such as Gatorade.

These two community centers will again be open from 12 pm - 2 pm this Friday, April 10 to accept donations:

Aisling Irish Community Center

990 McLean Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704

New York Irish Center

1040 Jackson Ave # 3, Long Island City, NY 11101

These businesses on Long Island have agreed to be ongoing drop-off centers for the next week:

Colony Diner

Drop off hours: 8 am to 7 pm

2019 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554

Turnpike Deli and Bakery

Drop off hours: 7 am to 2 pm

3171 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 115543

Gino’s of Seaford

Drop off hours: 11 am to 8 pm

3535 MerrickRoad, Seaford NY 11783

Organizers said that additional drop-off locations may be added ahead on Friday, April 10.

Please contact organizers if you can make a Manhattan donation. Organizers are asking that if you plan to donate to any location, please email TheMeitheal@gmail.com to let us know who you are and what you are donating.

Donors should be prepared to "drop and go" for health and safety purposes and urged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear gloves if possible. Organizers add: "Please ONLY donate if you feel safe doing so and are prepared to follow statewide guidelines.”

Last week, Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers hosted its first round of donation drop-offs on Friday, April 3 which produced:

23,000 Pairs of Nitrile and some Vinyl gloves

570 Tyvek Protective Suits

435 medical masks

110 N95 Masks

20 3M Masks

150 Safety glasses

65 Cases of bottled water

47 Bottles of disinfectant and bleach

10 cases of Gatorade

1 Large Box of Hand Sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

A huge donation of Water from the Nassau Industrial Agency

Organizers say they were “particularly blown away” by the Wilkins sisters, natives of Co Cork, who took to Manhattan and the boroughs on foot, by car, and by scooter to safely work with 35 businesses they had coordinated with to collect glove donations.

“Simply incredible,” organizers said, “their actions encourage us all to ask ourselves, can we do more? The Wilkins’ sisters donation tallied to 13000 pairs of gloves.”

After being medically reviewed, the first shipment of PPE was brought to Metropolitan Hospital, where it was gratefully received by the staff headed up by Chief Nursing Officer Noreen Brennan Foley, who was extremely grateful for the work of her brothers and sisters in the Irish American Community.

THE MEITHEAL Irish America In Support of Healthcare Words from the Captain of this team, Brian McCabe: Yesterday,... Publiée par Irish America In Support of Healthcare Workers sur Dimanche 5 avril 2020

Sophie Colgan, one of the organizers behind the mission, told IrishCentral: “We really need everyone in the community to try their best to spread the word and encourage construction companies to ask subcontractors and suppliers to help.

“But also we have seen individuals are really making a difference. Working with small businesses like salons and restaurants for glove donations and we think that’s so admirable and really helpful.

“Personally I’d love for everyone who receives the message from the meitheal to source one small donation of PPE because they all add up.

“During these times of struggle the Irish Amerian community are always keen to do the best they can and I’ve full faith that they will.”

To learn more about Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers, visit their Facebook page, GoFundMe page, or email TheMeitheal@gmail.com.