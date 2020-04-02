Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers has announced its first donation drive to be held at three NYC locations on Friday, April 3.

Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers, a massive support effort launched by Irish and Irish Americans local to NYC, has organized its first donation drive to be held on Friday, April 3 in Manhattan, Queens, and Yonkers.

Read More: New York Irish launch massive support effort amidst coronavirus

While organizers are encouraging monetary donations via their GoFundMe page, they are additionally requesting the following much-needed personal protection equipment (PPEs) which can be immediately used:

N95 or N99 masks (commonly used in construction)

Tyvek Suits: hooded "bunny" suits or non-hooded variety

Gloves, rubber or nitrile

Face shields

Goggles

The following specific cleaning supplies are also being requested:

Any cleaning wipes or liquid that is 70% alcohol or above

Bleach or bleach-based cleaning products

Anything specifically labeled as viricidal

Hand Sanitizer

Organizers said that one of the side-effects of PPE use is dehydration, so they are also requesting bottled water and sports drinks that are electrolyte-based such as Gatorade.

If you are able to donate any of the above materials, you are encouraged to visit one of the following drop-off locations on Friday, April 3:

The Long Hall Pub

58 E 34th St, New York, New York 10016

1 pm - 3 pm

Event information

New York Irish Center

1040 Jackson Ave, Long Island City 11101

12 pm - 2 pm

Event information

Aisling Irish Center

990 McLean Ave, Yonkers, New York 10704

12 pm - 2 pm

Event Information

Organizers note that donors should be prepared to "drop and go" for health and safety purposes. Donors and volunteers are urged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear gloves if possible. Organizers add: "Please ONLY donate if you feel safe doing so and are prepared to follow statewide guidelines.”

A team of medical professionals will inspect the donations before they are donated to local hospitals that are in need thanks to help from the Padded Wagon moving company.

Read More: NY nurse among COVID-19 deaths as staff complain about lack of protective clothing

Earlier this week, organizers launched the 'Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers' effort in the spirit of meitheal, an Irish tradition that sees neighbors helping neighbors in times of need.

Sophie Colgan, a native of Co Down who now lives in New Jersey and is among the organizers of the effort, shared this video better explaining the initiative:

Hi Folks, this video is detailing how we, the Irish Community in New York can help frontline Healthcare Workers by sourcing and donating specific PPE & Cleaning Products. Tomorrow, Friday the 3rd of April there are 3 Locations Opening their doors to receive these donations . Irish America for Healthcare Workers are specifically targeting Construction Companies and businesses with cleaning supplies, gloves and protective gear, and hope that individuals and volunteers can help achieve this. One box of gloves donated is one more box going to healthcare staff who need it most. Please see below the requested donations: • N95 or N99 masks (commonly used in construction) • Tyvek Suits: hooded "bunny" suits or non-hooded variety • Gloves, rubber or nitrile • Face shields • Goggles These can be immediately used. In addition, cleaning supplies must be very specific: • Any cleaning wipes or liquid that is 70% alcohol or above • Bleach or bleach-based cleaning products • Anything specifically labeled as viricidal • Hand Sanitizer In addition, one of the corollaries of PPE use is dehydration. If we could source bottled water and sports type drinks (gatorade, electrolyte based, etc, but NOT sodas or sugar based soft drinks) that would be helpful. The 3 Locations Opening their doors for donations tomorrow are: New York Irish Center12pm-2pm The Long Hall Pub & Grocery 1pm-3pm Aisling Irish Community Center 12pm-2pm If you cannot make a physical donation please consider making a donation to our GoFundMe, all proceeds will be providing restricted donations to the identified hospitals to be used solely for personal protective equipment purchase, and as the mission unfolds, to help provide meals to the frontline staff. Public Safety is number 1, please don't feel pressure to leave your home to donate - only do if you can do so safely. Approach locations with caution, social distance, wear protective gear and drop and go. Thank you everyone for helping this great mission to help our frontline staff who are risking their lives during this pandemic. Thanks, Sophie 💚 Publiée par Irish America In Support of Healthcare Workers sur Jeudi 2 avril 2020

To learn more about Irish America in Support of Healthcare Workers, you can visit their Facebook page and GoFundMe page here.

Read More: Irish American teacher's poem on COVID-19 outbreak goes viral