Irish celebrity chef Rachel Allen is selling her spectacular home in Co Cork that not only offers a modern design fit for entertaining, but a serene setting along the Irish seaside.

The sale of the stunning four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that sits on about 1.75 acres is being managed by Irish realty group Sherry FitzGerald Midleton and has an asking price of €795,000.

Read More: This County Clare cottage is a perfect blend of tradition and modernity

The Irish Examiner reports that the beautiful property, which was only built in 2004, is up for sale as Rachel and her husband Isaac “want to experience another design-and-build, close by.” Fans of the Irish chef will be familiar with parts of the property as it's where Allen's cooking show "Rachel’s Everyday Kitchen" is filmed.

Realtor Clare Fox says: “If you are on the market for a coastal property that offers all that could be wished for, then this is a dream home that has to be viewed."

Read More: This 102-acre property in the Dublin Mountains is the stuff of dreams

The home, which boasts uninterrupted views of Ballycotton Bay and Lighthouse, features at its doorstep "an area of protected natural beauty and beyond a blue flag beach that is Ardnahinch Beach.”

Sherry FitzGerald Midleton says the home has a unique design that has entertaining at its core: “Crossing the threshold of this family home, you are immediately wowed by entering a large open plan kitchen/ dining/ living area that extends the length of this beautiful family home. The area is both spacious and light-filled due to the high vaulted ceilings and large feature circular window.

“To the rear of the kitchen/ dining area is a dropped living area ideal for relaxing or entertaining. This living area has a built-in seating area, large wall to wall viewing windows with panoramic and uninterrupted views of Shanagarry Bay.

“The property is further complemented by a sitting room with equally pleasing views, utility room, four bedrooms, a large ensuite, shower room, and a bathroom.”

As if the home wasn’t dreamy enough on its own, the location situated nearby to Ardnahinch Beach, Shanagarry, and “untouched natural surroundings” are “second to none.” The home is a short distance from the famous Ballymaloe Cookery School, the blue flag beaches at Garryvoe and Ardnahinch, Ballycotton Cliff Walk, and Castlemartyr Golf Resort.

You can learn more about this Co Cork seaside home from Sherry FitzGerald Midleton here.

Read More: Sustainable, modernized farmhouse in Co Kerry on sale for just €225k

If you could own a home anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments, below!