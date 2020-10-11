Ever dream of owning a traditional Irish pub? Well, this Donegal pub with "serious potential" could be yours for just €32,500.

The Pipers Rest, located on the Main Street of Kilcar in Donegal, is up for sale by public auction on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with a starting price of €32,500 ($38,000).

The traditional pub is situated in a popular tourist town located right next to the Wild Atlantic Way and it would be perfect for anyone who wanted to start a pub on a budget.

The thatched pub has a large area to the rear that would form a perfect summer beer garden but is in desperate need of significant refurbishment.

However, the pub has serious potential, according to myhome.ie, and is not subject to planning permission.

The property is situated in a traditional Gaeltacht village in the northwest of Ireland and is just a 10-minute walk from the coast, while the iconic Sliabh Liag cliffs are just a few miles away.

The fishing port of Killybegs, meanwhile, is just 10 kilometers away from Kilcar and generally brings a number of tourists to the area, who flock to Killybegs' beaches in the warmer months.

Donegal Town is also just a 38-kilometer drive away.

Any interested parties can arrange a viewing by appointment and the auction will be held on the Naas Road in Dublin later this month. Wilsons Auctions will oversee the sale.

Would you be interested in owning your very own Irish pub? Let us know in the comments.