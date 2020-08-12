Brennan Town & Country describe the massive property up for auction outside of Dublin City as "versatile"

Previously used as the Dublin Mountain Golf Course, a 102-acre property in Brittas, Co Dublin is set to be auctioned by Irish realtors Brennan Town & Country next month.

Michael Brennan of Brennan Town & Country says the auction presents a “very versatile” opportunity for interested buyers, and with a reserve price of €850,000, the auction is indeed a "rare and exciting opportunity."

The beautiful property is being put to auction as the previous owners of the Dublin Mountain Golf Course have retired from the business. While the grounds could continue as a golf course under new ownership, it also has enormous commercial, farming, equestrian and horticultural potential.

Included in the sale of the property are a range of buildings including a clubhouse with restaurant and offices, dressing rooms with toilet and shower facilities, a three-bedroom apartment, and a workshop.

Brennan Town & Country says that it would be possible to construct a new residence on the property, subject to planning, which, in light of Covid-19, might make an excellent residential retreat.

Other potential uses include hotel, B&B, restaurant, café, sports club, pub, garden centre, or an equine and recreational facility.

The magnificent property is contained in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2016 – 2022 and is zoned “to protect and enhance the outstanding natural character of the Dublin Mountains area.” The lands are described as being of very good quality and are situated in a beautiful setting nearby to Dublin City Centre, the M50, South Dublin, and Citywest.

Brennan Town & County are hosting an online auction of this property on September 1, 2020. You can learn more about the auction on Brennan Town & Country's website, or email Michael Brennan at Michael@BrennanTownAndCountry.ie.

